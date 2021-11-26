Zerocalcare: “Secco and I are Straight Edge”. What does it mean

Zerocalcare it’s not just a TV series. On the contrary. From today, November 25th, it is available in the comic shop, in the bookstore and digitally Nothing new on the Rebibbia front, the new book by the cartoonist that collects some stories that have appeared in magazines in the last year as well as one hundred unpublished pages on the genesis of Tear off along the edges, his series that “made a bang” on Netflix becoming the most popular in Italy.

Michele Rech, the cartoonist’s registered name, presented his new work in Milan on 25 November, where he stayed in the bookstore to meet fans until 2 am (!). He will then also stop in Rome, Turin and Bologna.

It was he himself, through his social networks, who shared the information about the instore. He will also do “designs” for people, as he did on Netflix’s Instagram account, which he took possession of for a few days. And the “firmadilli”: autograph with armadillo.

Problems? On the radio, Zerocalcare answers

Before going to sign copies of Nothing new on the Rebibbia front, so, Zerocalcare is back to Radio DEEJAY to greet Alessandro Cattelan after the last interview last week (which you can listen to again below). It was his chance to participate in the “Thursday lemma”, the format of Catteland in which listeners present their problems.

Someone asked: “They raised my salary, do I tell my wife?”. According to Michele: “You have to be like the politicians of the ’60s: live under your own standard of living, to never let anyone know anything …”. Or: “I bought some biscuits already opened, do I eat them or throw them away?” And he: “Throw only the first one, the one closest to the opening”. And again: “My bosses wrote to me for Christmas lunch, I don’t want to go: how do I refuse?” The cartoonist’s flicker: “Covid today is the excuse for everything, as are the children: in fact I would like to make one on purpose …”. In full style Zerocalcare.

“Tearing along the edges”: reactions and controversies

Radio DEEJAY it is a fixed stop for the artist when he releases new publications. “These days I can no longer use social media, in the sense that it has flooded everything. I try to read them anyway and I do 5 in the morning, but now it’s got bigger ”. Those who have followed him for a long time had no doubts about the success of Tear off along the edges. “For me now they also fight, on social media they say: ‘Now you foment on that lousy series when he made books that are much better!'”.

And the reactions from abroad? There Turkey reacted badly because of the symbol shown in reference to the PKK flag (on the door of Zero’s room, photo below), considered by Ankara to be a terrorist organization.

“The products acquire depth and identity when you feel that there is an experience behind them – he explains Zerocalcare – For me it was important that it was not a standard bedroom but that there were things that really belong to my life. Like the flag of the Kurds, on which I wrote a whole book “

In America, instead, (attention: this small paragraph contains SPOILER on the series finale) suicide is a very sensitive issue:

“A few people got stuck there because this issue hadn’t been stated before by Netflix. It clearly couldn’t be revealed, being a twist. There they experienced it as an element that can destabilize and I think it is also partly right, it should be an in-depth topic. Even if life, in these cases, does not warn you first … “

Instead, throughout the rest of the world:

“There has been some super super feedback from people who have no idea who I am. They are all very happy, even if very few people look at him outside compared to Italy ”.

Could the problem be linguistic?

“In recent days it is said that it is a series that cannot be seen outside the ring road… Even if I don’t speak Roman, I speak with a Roman cadence. The Roman is another thing ”underlines the designer.

About the Turkish flag, Cattelan asks how many hidden details there are in the series.

“Hundreds. Some you can grasp, others are only for those who have read the comics, some I do not even know them because the animators put them “

We have found more than ten, which we propose again below:

Zerocalcare: “Secco and I are Straight Edge”

Probably, however, the most interesting words of the cartoonist are to be found in the initial greetings. Cattelan he begins: “In honor of Zerocalcare, I cut my hair like Secco. Shall we go to pija n’gelato? By the way: is dry ice cream really an ice cream or is it a metaphor to indicate drugs? “

Zerocalcare answers:

“Everyone thinks this stuff here, but Secco and I are ‘Straight Edge’, so we don’t do the joints, we don’t do drugs, we don’t even drink coffee …”

But what does it mean to “be Straight Edge“? It means following a healthy lifestyle that includes total abstinence from drugs, smoking and alcohol.

This current of thought comes from a matrix hardore punk: it was theorized and put into practice for the first time in the 1980s by MacKaye, member of the Minor Threat, who exhibited it in the passage from which it takes its name Straight Edge.

Its symbol, over the years, has become a series of three Xs in succession (xXx) and has gone so far as to inspire a series of films starring Vin Diesel. Allegiance, Casey Jones and Embrace Today are some straight edge bands that emerged in the 2000s. Like Zerocalcare, the wrestler too CM Punk and the Canadian singer Alissa White-Gluz they have declared that they adhere to this lifestyle, which is much more widespread than one can imagine.

Hence the answer of Zerocalcare, which dispels all doubts. S’annamo a pija er ice cream?

