Zeroed for all system charges: what changes in the bill

To start countering the dear bills electricity and gas, the rumor about system charges that will no longer have to be paid will disappear: this is what was decided by Arera on 31 January last. The provision will not only be valid for families but also for medium and large companies while, for smaller ones, the new system has already been in force since October.

What changes

As of 1 October 2021, in reality, 26 million utilities households and six million small and medium-sized businesses no longer have this tax on their bills. The former tax accounted for 10.7% of the total expenditure which takes into account, for more than 59%, the expenditure on raw materials, followed by the costs for transporting the meter and 12.6% for taxes. In any case, it is certainly not this measure that will be able to lower the exorbitant price of electricity and gas in 2023 for Italian families. In fact, the nuclei most in difficulty will receive bonuses for gas, electricity and energy. Let’s start with the latter.

Bonus: energy, gas, electricity

Over three million people will receive the bonus power, provided for families with an ISEE below 8,265 euros per year, for families with at least 4 children and an ISEE 20,000 euros, for those who receive the income (or pension) of citizenship and those who are in serious health conditions. As the Courier service, the government paid an additional 450 million euros to cope with the soaring price increases. One of the most feared stinging, the one on gas, will be mitigated for families with 4 or more members depending on the climatic zone in which they live with an aid of between € 30 and € 245 per year. In the fourth quarter, then, the supplementary bonus will be activated which will be added to the annual bonus and divided by four.

The bonus electric, on the other hand, it will see an annual amount ranging from 128 euros for families with two members, 151 euros for families with three or four members and 177 euros for families of five or more. Also in this case, in the fourth quarter the “ supplementary bonus, equal to € 46, € 55.2 and € 64.4 respectively. Therefore, to find out the amount of the overall social bonus (ordinary and supplementary) in this quarter, it is necessary to divide the ordinary annual amount by four and add the supplementary allowance. “It doesn’t stop there, because the government has cut VAT by 5% for civil and industrial uses.

What happens to businesses

Different speech for companies, which will consume (and pay) based on size and consumption. As mentioned, away from the system charges “ to limit – reports a note from the Regulatory Authority for public electricity, gas, water and waste services – l ‘impact on the bill of the extraordinary increases in the prices of wholesale energy products “ . All users over 16.5 kilowatt hours on average, high and very high voltage will benefit from it, as well as those who will use public lighting or recharge electric vehicles in places accessible to the public. The net savings are between 10 and 20% of the bill based on consumption and company size. To cope with the emergency, the Courier service that the Support Decree of January 2022 allocated 1.7 billion over the 3.8 billion allocated with the Budget law.

What happens with the renewable

New resources on expensive bills, in this case electricity, will come from profits extra data from renewables: in practice, the Energy Services Manager (Gse) will make the difference between the current prices and the average prices of the energy produced up to 2020 by “ solar, hydroelectric, geothermal and wind power plants incentivized with old systems. Producers will have to pay the difference on these extra profits to GSE, or they will collect it if the difference is negative “Finally, if the promises are kept, a new decree law should arrive next week with a figure between 4 and 7 billion thanks to the” treasure “accumulated with the extra revenues of 2021.

How it works with adjustments