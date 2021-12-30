Zhang furious, but more rumors arrive

While in A league Inter runs and sees the second consecutive Scudetto closer after the series of victories in a row, the club’s future is more uncertain. The latest rumors they have wreaked havoc in the Inter world, provoking the reaction of Steven Zhang.

Inter sale, Zhang angry after the latest rumors

The Chinese owners and in particular Steven Zhang, particularly irritated, have denied rumors of a sale of the Nerazzurri club in the coming months. According to the Gazzetta dello Sport, Suning reiterated that the commitment remains long-term and that the future is already being planned between the January market, the contract renewals and the refinancing of maturing bonds.

Zhang, currently in California for “personal events” not related to Inter, will return to follow the team on January 12, on the occasion of the Italian Super Cup.

Inter sale: the latest rumors

However, rumors about the club’s future continue undaunted: according to Corriere dello Sport, Zhang is meeting in the United States these days three American interest groups ready to take over shares of the Milanese company.

The first meetings would have successful, and more in-depth negotiations could be entered into in the coming weeks. Among the entrepreneurs mentioned there is Daniel E. Straus of New York, at the helm of a fund that has already invested in sports. Zhang values ​​the entire stock package around billion euros.

Inter, the front for renewals

The return of Zhang to Italy will give a strong impetus to the negotiations for contract renewals: in the foreground is that of Marcelo Brozovic, considered indispensable by Simone Inzaghi. Then that of the executive cadres: Marotta and Ausilio should extend the contract for another three years. And that of Simone Inzaghi himself will probably arrive in the spring, almost obvious after the excellent performance of the team so far.

OMNISPORT