Zhang landed in Milan. Off to the market: “Immediately Digne or Kurzawa. And there are names for June “

Steven Zhang is back in Milan. As reported by the Gazzetta dello Sport, the president of Inter landed at Malpensa airport around 12 today. And, waiting for the Nerazzurri number one, there will be a full agenda right from the start. Between the stadium and the refinancing of the bond, Zhang will have time to meet Inzaghi and the management for a market summit, between January and June. The rosea writes:

“The planning of the future squad will inevitably pass from a confrontation with the coach himself. Inzaghi will get the reinforcements he deems necessary. Digne and Kurzawa are the two hypotheses for the immediate. For the rest, it will be discussed in the summer, but with very clear ideas and names. There is unity of views on the need to find a striker capable of collecting Dzeko’s legacy, a ready-made profile but also valid in perspective (and the hottest names are always those of Scamacca and Alvarez). There is also the awareness of having to raise the quality level in midfield between the so-called second lines: the most beaten tracks in this sense will be those that lead to Frattesi, Villar, Nandez and Zakaria.“.