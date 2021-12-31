“Zhang only sells with the offer of his life, he asks for 1 billion! Fiorentina and Roma better than Napoli? With their American properties they have not bought Mbappé and Neymar”

Calcio Napoli – At Radio Punto Nuovo, during the Punto Nuovo Sport Show, he spoke Alessandro Giudice, economist: “Inter have been in the hands of investors from all over the world for more than a year. The intention to sell is there and the more details emerge, the more concrete you get. Zhang, however, asks for figures for which Inter ad it is not valid today. He likes anyone willing and willing to satisfy economic demands. As far as I learned from an informal chat with an important figure of Inter, Zhang intends not to sell, unless the offer of life arrives, 1 billion. This one billion thing can be supported by some truth. The valuation is for the entire asset of the company, not just to be given to Zhang. Then you have to take out the debt because Inter has a lot of them, 375 million euros. In addition, Zhang has 69% of Inter and even those who have 31% should go and talk, to whom 170 million should be given. For me Inter are not worth so much, but don’t do us or I the figures. End of the De Laurentiis Era? We have not yet got used to the idea that club ownership is not measured on the basis of personal capital but on making the best use of the resources and turnover available. Commisso will have all the availability he wants, Friedkin has an important personal patrimony, but in the end they didn’t buy the Mbappé and Neymar, but we get to offer 6 million to Vlahovic. I know Florence and the square, it’s warm, but it’s hard to think it can compete at the top of the standings in the long run. Atalanta is doing it, in which there is management capacity. If you don’t like the management of De Laurentiis because it is unspent, I would invite you to see other things. Looking at the other leagues as well, there is for example the Liverpool with American ownership but they did not make crazy expenses, despite being a top club, which won the Champions League. Napoli need to stop the bleeding like all clubs. AC Milan had an excellent result last year with a loss of only 90 million, so the loss is there for everyone. I saw Fiorentina’s balance sheet, in which Commisso put the money to stop this bleeding “.