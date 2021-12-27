Zhang to Suning employees: “Group debt has stabilized.” The full letter

Zhang Jindong reassures all Suning employees: there are important signs of recovery after the recent crisis

Alessandro Cosattini

Zhang Jindong reassures all Suning employees: there are important signs of recovery after the recent crisis. The president of the group, on the occasion of Suning’s 31st anniversary, sent a letter stating that “the group’s debt problem has gradually stabilized “. Below is the complete text, reported by finance.sina.com.cn.

“Hi everyone! Every year, December 26th is the most memorable day for us Suning.

Thirty-one years ago, faced with the wave of reforms and openings, Suning started out as a small shop. For 31 years, the people of Suning worked together through the storms and moved on. Based on the development concept of always trying to serve people’s better life, we will follow the trend and keep going. Entrepreneurship has gradually grown to become a leading business services company in the country.

Over the past year, due to a number of internal and external factors, the company has faced unprecedented challenges, however, in many employees we have seen the spirit of reversing adversity and the group has tried its best to resolve the problem. Currently, with the support and help of the government, with our continued efforts, the debt problem of the group has been gradually stabilized and Tesco’s operations are also resuming in an orderly fashion..

The journey is long and endless, and the original intention is strong as a rock and lasts forever. Over the past 31 years, Suning’s development stems from fighting side by side of all Suning people and, at the same time, benefiting from the opportunities of the times, is inseparable from the strong support of the vast number of partners and continued trust of hundreds of millions of users. Faced with the future, whether thorny or smooth, we must never forget our original intention to be grateful to society and strengthen our confidence in making a good deal.

Those who love will return, and those who are blessed will be blessed. We must adhere to the positioning of a social enterprise and always return to the company with gratitude. The annual Siqing Day is also our public welfare day – this tradition has been integrated into the blood of the Suning people. At the moment, despite the short-term difficulties faced by companies, we will not stop on the road to public welfare, we must continue to inherit Suning Sun’s concept of public welfare 1 + 1 and help those in need as much as possible; he must play the Suning industry fully to help the poor. The developmental characteristics of industrial agricultural assistance contribute to the realization of common prosperity; it is necessary to continuously strengthen the mission and responsibilities of enterprise development and actively respond to national policies serving the needs of society and be the Suning of society.

No matter how long the road is, there will be an end, and no matter how long the night is, there will be an end. We must always look forward with firm confidence and be honest with ourselves. There is no eternal winter. After 30 years of development, Suning has become an enterprise with deep accumulation and heritage. With the support and help of the government and all walks of life, as long as all of our employees never give up and never get together, it will be certain. usher in the dawn after the dark night. For all of our systems and employees, the most important thing is to do their job down-to-earth, so as to continually consolidate the core capabilities of the company, polish the background of business services, and solve the contributory tax assistance industry. . through the stable development of the company, promote entrepreneurship and thus get a better us.

For the past 31 years, groups of Suning people have adhered to their original aspirations and beliefs, they have promoted Suning’s development and growth step by step and developed Suning into a socialized enterprise with gratitude and gratitude. In future development, we will inevitably face more serious difficulties and challenges, but as long as we do not forget our original aspirations, strengthen our confidence and always maintain the hard-working spirit of the Suning people, we will surely be able to usher in the dawn.

President: Zhang Jindong“, it is read.

(Source: finance.sina.com.cn)