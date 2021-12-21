Zhang: “We brought Inter back to success. Congratulations to Inzaghi, the right way “

The Inter president made the speech at the club before Christmas and underlined the excellent work done so far by Inzaghi

A golden moment for Inter, who have recovered ground in the league, and are already winter champions with a day to spare. The work of Simone Inzaghi is there for all to see, the coach has entered the Nerazzurri club perfectly and president Zhang wanted to underline the contribution of the coach during his Christmas greetings message.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport: “The feeling between Steven and Simone is clear, direct, sincere. Dictated by the results, of course, but also by the attitude of the Inter coach, who is highly appreciated even on the higher floors. be. Zhang votes Inzaghi, it could be summarized. And if confirmation was needed, it arrived yesterday. The opportunity was given by the president’s speech to the world Inter before Christmas. Within the general thanks, here is a passage that is substance and not just form. Because Steven wanted to expressly quote the technician, underlining the goodness of the work done: “Thanks to everyone, together we have brought Inter back to success after so many years – Zhang said in his speech –. I want to congratulate Inzaghi and the team for the first place in the standings. Go on like this, Inter is a family. And this is the right way to take away other satisfactions ».

Zhang is not satisfied. In his speech, with all the employees connected (Lautaro was representing the team, for the female Inter the coach Rita Guarino), he appealed to the sense of belonging and made an appointment with everyone in presence in Milan. It will not happen soon, it is impossible to be there for the Super Cup, it is more of a wish. But the head is at Inter. Zhang thinks from a future perspective. He tasted the taste of victory and understood that there is a concrete opportunity to double, indeed to triple the successes. “I can’t wait to get my office back”, he added. And also to embrace Inzaghi, adds the newspaper.

