Zhang Zhan: the activist who denounced the management of the pandemic in China risks dying in prison

Chinese activist and journalist Zhang Zhan, detained for documenting the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan, China, in February 2020 at risk of dying in prison. the 38-year-old Chinese journalist and former lawyer is dying in prison after a hunger strike that led her to weigh less than 40 kilos. Zhan was arrested in May 2020 and last December was sentenced to four years in prison on charges of “sowing discord and causing problems”. The activist’s brother, last October 30, on his Twitter account, wrote: “I don’t think she will live very long, and if she can’t make it through the winter, I hope the world can remember her for what she is. has been and has done ».

The investigation into Covid-19 in Wuhan

Amnesty International has called for the “immediate release” of the journalist in order to allow her to receive the medical and health care necessary to survive, without which the activist would be “at risk of death”. In recent weeks, the family has asked the Chinese authorities to be able to meet her in prison in Shanghai, but without receiving answers. Since the end of the trial, Zhan has been unable to speak to his lawyer or meet family members. Beijing’s only concession is to allow some rare phone calls with relatives, under the close surveillance of agents.

In recent months, Zhang Zhan would have been force-fed and kept chained so as not to allow her to remove the feeding tube. During the trial, unable to stand up due to deteriorating health conditions, the activist arrived in a wheelchair. Due to the seriousness of her health conditions, last July, the activist was hospitalized and then imprisoned again, continuing the hunger strike of protest. Zhang Zhan, in February 2020, went to Wuhan to investigate Beijing’s handling of the pandemic, posting messages on social media in which she denounced the arrests of independent reporters and the intimidation suffered by the families of infected patients to remain silent. Independent journalists arrested include Fang Bin and Li Zehua and attorney Chen Qiushi.

Cover photo: ANSA

