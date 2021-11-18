Zhou-Alfa Romeo, Ilott’s disappointment – Formula 1

Today the F1 2022 mosaic is completed: Guanyu Zhou he will take the place of Antonio Giovinazzi in Alfa Romeo, with the Italian competing in Formula E waiting to one day return to the Circus.

Whoever has never been to Formula 1, and hopes to enter it sooner or later, is Callum Ilott. The British seems to have badly digested Zhou’s official status in Formula 1, on the other hand he clearly beat him in Formula 2 last year, as a teammate in UNI-Virtuosi (giving him 49.5 points behind).

“Maybe one day … # I’ll be back“, Commented the Briton in a post on Instagram in which there are photos of the driver driving Ferrari, Haas and, of course, Alfa Romeo. And who asked him if that ‘I’ll be back‘means the temporary farewell to Formula 1 even as a reserve driver, Ilott replied: “There is no point in seeing others driving around the world for another year“. The 2020 Formula 2 runner-up will race in IndyCar for the whole of next season, having signed a contract with Juncos-Racing. And maybe his disappointment also concerns the future in general in Formula 1, with more and more doors closing and – instead – opening to those who present a substantial suitcase.