Zico: ‘All of Brazil expects a lot from Neymar’

The World Cup will start in less than two months. The first match, Qatar-Ecuador will be played on November 20 at 5 p.m. During this world, Brazil are among the favorites. The Seleçao has a very good team and in particular a very well supplied and very high quality attacking sector. The leader of this attack is called Neymar. Author of a great start to the season with PSG (11 goals and 8 assists in 11 matches), he is expected as the player who must lead the Brazilians to final victory22 years after the last coronation (2022). Zico, legend the Brazilian selection expects a lot from the Parisian number 10.

” He will be able to play a World Cup in his best physical condition”

” We have to be optimistic because all Seleção players play in the biggest European clubs and they all had success there. All the big clubs are looking to recruit Brazilian players and have them in their squad, launches Zico in remarks relayed by Goal. Real Madrid, who have won the Champions League the most times, have many Brazilian players in their ranks. That’s why we have to trust these players for what they are going to do with the Seleção in Qatar. All of Brazil expects a lot from Neymar for this World Cup. It seems that for the first time in his career he will be able to play a World Cup in his best physical and technical conditions.”