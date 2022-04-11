Zidane and Pogba arrive at PSG, MU wants to sell Cristiano Ronaldo, Dembélé, the bonus that gets stuck – Kick Football

Find the main transfer window information for April 11.

This summer, according to L’Equipe, a big downsizing should take place within the Parisian workforce. Julian Draxler wants to leave to play the World Cup, and PSG intends to sell him. But his contract expires in June 2024, so it will be necessary to find a club capable of reviving the German who has just had meniscus surgery. Same situation for Leandro Paredes. Operated adductors, the Argentine should be sold to the highest bidder after several seasons sawtooth.

Two other players are also placed on the list: Thilo Kehrer and Abdou Diallo. The two players hope for playing time elsewhere, also in view of the World Cup. Last name on this list: Layvin Kurzawa. Under contract until 2024, the defender is shown the way out. PSG could also sell Danilo and Ander Herrera if there is sufficient supply. On the other hand, Pablo Sarabia should stay at PSG. The Spaniard will return from loan at the end of the season after a year spent at Sporting Portugal.

Zidane, Pogba… two French stars at PSG

On the extension side, PSG is awaiting confirmation of the title. And then it will also be time to talk about Kylian Mbappé… quite a program.

PSG dreams, believes in it. And is not far from getting there. According to Calcio Mercato, the capital club have a head start for Zinedine Zidane next summer. Another club follows closely, Juventus Turin.

But according to Calcio Mercato, the leaders of the Italian club, who have approached Zidane in recent weeks, would have been told that ZZ would have a preference for PSG. Calcio Mercato also claims that Zizou has already started working on the next Paris transfer window, with a certain Paul Pogba as a priority.

And precisely, according to Foot Mercato, the track leading to the Manchester United player has been heating up quite a bit in recent days. “Paul Pogba is ready to come to Paris, as is his family”, underlines FM this Monday, specifying that “all the lights are therefore green”. Because the PSG would not really have competition in the file. Real Madrid gave up, Manchester United understood that Pogba was not going to extend. And Juventus Turin, announced as interested, would not ultimately want to recruit the French player next summer. Few tracks therefore for Paul Pogba, who seems to be heading straight for PSG.

CR7 on sale soon?

According to the Manchester Evening News, the trend is now for a sale of Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of the season. His contract expires in June 2023, and Manchester United could therefore be tempted to part with their star, to save themselves a big salary, but also to install their new coach in a locker room calmed by the departure of CR7. The final decision has not been made, but the Red Devils are now thinking about it more than seriously.

Ousmane Dembélé extended by Barça… An impossible scenario a few weeks ago, and yet. With Xavi, everything has changed, and the player has reinstalled his agents at the negotiating table. Barça management has therefore relaunched its offers, according to Mundo Deportivo, but the extension is still far from certain. Because if the question of salary could be settled, the signing bonus would still be a big sticking point. Because this bonus would be considered important by the Dembélé clan to fill the salary gap offered by other clubs. However, Barca are said to be more confident than a few weeks ago. Dembélé would not have an oral agreement with PSG, but a concrete offer from the Parisian club.

