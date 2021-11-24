Zidane at PSG can immediately free Pochettino from Manchester United: the latest | Market

The bench of theremains one of the most sought after in Europe, but for a few weeksbetween the Argentine and a management accustomed to giving their coach carte blanche only on field decisions. The role of English manager at Tottenham is not a replicable model with the Qatari ownership behind him and the distance from his family – who remained in London – are among the factors that are leading him to

THE PLANS OF PSG – There have been no official contacts yet, but the most significant news arriving jointly from France and England is that Pochettino is ready to consider leaving Paris immediately. The feeling between the parties, in particular with the ds Leonardo, has never been triggered and Paris Saint-Germain himself has been working for months to implement an emergency plan in the event of early separation from his current manager, with respect to the contract that expires in June 2023. In recent months there has been some approach with world champion coach Didier Deschamps and with Antonio Conte, while the most recent ones lead directly to Zinedine Zidane, still waiting for a call that could interrupt his rest period after the end of his experience at Real Madrid. For the ownership of Paris Saint-Germain Zizou he is considered the ideal man to take over and try to lead a group full of talent and full of individuality towards the conquest of the coveted Champions League.

THE UNITED MOVES – If faced with the attempts – repeated in recent times – by Manchester United, the French coach has always expressed fundamental perplexity regarding the difficulties in English society and a life choice that would also involve the family and the influential wife Veronique, the move to Paris would make everyone in the Zidane clan agree a little. The next few hours risk being feverish on the England-France axis: the management of Red Devils he is ready to break the delay and give a decisive swerve to correct years and years of debated and questionable market strategies and try to value investments for hundreds of millions of euros. Even by paying financial compensation to PSG. The green light would be automatic when the French company convinced Zidane to sit on the bench immediately.