“Zidane-Psg, negotiations have begun: ready and indispensable offer”

PARIS (France) – After months of courtship, now PSG is ready to get serious and wants to try to convince Zidane once and for all to become the new coach. As reported by Mundo Deportivo, in fact, the Parisian club is ready an “essential” offer for the former Real Madrid manager in view of the next season. The Spanish newspaper also stresses that the negotiations have already begun.

Zidane-Psg, negotiations have begun

Zizou has been out since last season, ever since he left Real Madrid and decided to pull the plug for a while. His name has often been linked to the French national team after Deschamps, but in recent weeks Manchester United and PSG have been talked more and more frequently. As for the Parisians specifically, the French media are convinced that the property is not satisfied with Pochettino, both as regards the results and for the management of a locker room full of stars. Especially from this last point of view, Zidane would certainly be one of the greatest experts around.