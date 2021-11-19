Sports

“Zidane-Psg, negotiations have begun: ready and indispensable offer”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read

PARIS (France) – After months of courtship, now PSG is ready to get serious and wants to try to convince Zidane once and for all to become the new coach. As reported by Mundo Deportivo, in fact, the Parisian club is ready an “essential” offer for the former Real Madrid manager in view of the next season. The Spanish newspaper also stresses that the negotiations have already begun.

From Zidane 10 to Air Jordan 11: how many memorabilia up for auction!

Look at the gallery

From Zidane 10 to Air Jordan 11: how many memorabilia up for auction!

Zidane-Psg, negotiations have begun

Zizou has been out since last season, ever since he left Real Madrid and decided to pull the plug for a while. His name has often been linked to the French national team after Deschamps, but in recent weeks Manchester United and PSG have been talked more and more frequently. As for the Parisians specifically, the French media are convinced that the property is not satisfied with Pochettino, both as regards the results and for the management of a locker room full of stars. Especially from this last point of view, Zidane would certainly be one of the greatest experts around.

The hunt for Zidane starts: Psg and United interested

Watch the video

The hunt for Zidane starts: Psg and United interested

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 18 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

what remains after the double confrontation with Sudtirol

2 weeks ago

Primavera, the report cards of Turin-Sampdoria: Baeten, Akhalaia, Zanetti, the trident makes a show

3 weeks ago

will be tried for attempted murder!

1 day ago

The golden year of Italian sport continues: the Azzurri also win the European American football championship. It hadn’t happened for 34 years

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button