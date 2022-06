Zidane, Ronaldo…the 10 legends who placed Messi in their ideal eleven in history

Lionel Messi has won titles, individual awards and records throughout his professional career. His legacy rests on the fact that he managed to gain absolute recognition from the world of football. Many football stars have concocted their dream team.

But which stars have included Lionel Messi? We can cite immediately, Zinedine Zidane, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldo and Ronaldinho. And yes, in all these cases appears the Pulga, considered by many to be the best player in history.

1 – Zinedine Zidane’s Dream Team

Goalkeeper : Iker Casillas.

Defenders: Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Pepe and Dani Alves.

Midfielders: Yaya Toure and Luka Modric.

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Karim Benzema.

2- Ronaldo Nazario’s dream team

Goalkeeper : Gianluigi Buffon.

Defenders: Paolo Maldini, Fabio Cannavaro, Cafu and Roberto Carlos.

Midfielders: Zinedine Zidane, Diego Maradona, Andrea Pirlo and Lionel Messi.

Forwards: Pele and Ronaldo.

3 – Andrea Pirlo’s Dream Team

Goalkeeper : Gianluigi Buffon.

Defenders: Philipp Lahm, Fabio Cannavaro, Paolo Maldini and Cafu.

Midfielders: Paul Scholes, Xavi Hernandez, Gennaro Gattuso and Kaka.

Forwards: Lionel Messi and Filippo Inzaghi.

4 – Frank Lampard’s Dream Team

Goalkeeper : Petr Cech.

Defenders: Ivanovic, Terry, Kompany, Cole.

Midfielders: Cristiano, Xavi, Iniesta, Bale.

Forwards: Messi and Drogba.

5- Shevchenko’s Dream Team

Goalkeeper : Gianluigi Buffon.

Defenders: Cafu, John Terry, Alessandro Nesta and Paolo Maldini.

Midfielders: Kaka, Steven Gerrard and Zinedine Zidane.

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Ronaldo Nazario and Wayne Rooney.

6 – Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Dream Team

Goalkeeper : Gianluigi Buffon.

Defenders: Lillian Thuram, Thiago Silva, Fabio Cannavaro and Maxwell.

Midfielders: Andres Iniesta, Patrick Vieira, Xavi Hernandez and Pavel Nedved.

Forwards: Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

7 – Dani Alves’ Dream Team

Goalkeeper : Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Defenders: Dani Alves, Thiago Silva, Gerard Pique and Marcelo.

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Xavi Hernandez and Andrés Iniesta.

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

8 – Ronaldinho’s Dream Team

Goalkeeper : Buffoon.

Defenders: Cafu, Terry, Maldini and Roberto Carlos.

Midfielders: Makelele, Lampard and Kaka.

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Thierry Henry and Ronaldo.

9- Maradona’s Dream Team

Goalkeeper : Ubaldo Fillol.

Defenders: José Luis Cucciufo, Roberto Perfumo, Daniel Passarella and Alberto Tarantini.

Midfielders: Américo Gallego, Osvaldo Ardiles and Héctor Enrique.

Forwards: Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi and Gabriel Batistuta/Mario Kempes.

9- Raul Gonzalez’s Dream Team

Goalkeeper : Neuer manual.

Defenders: Cafu, Paolo Maldini, Fernando Hierro and Roberto Carlos.

Midfielders: Luis Figo, Ryan Giggs, Zinedine Zidane and Fernando Redondo.

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Advertising