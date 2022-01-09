Zielinski and Napoli in the storm, Juve fans are asking for severe penalties

A TV series could not have been more uncertain and full of twists: football at the time of the sports covid becomes the daily scene of clashes, controversies, poisons and suspicions. The last case is that of Piotr Zielinski. The Pole, together with Rrahmani and Lobotka for the ASL should have observed the quarantine for having been in contact with a positive but Napoli on Thursday with Juve deployed him regularly, as well as the other two. Yesterday, however, the midfielder tested positive for the buffer and today he will not play with Sampdoria. A coincidence that has been sending social media into a tailspin since last night.

Juventus fans furious about the Zielinski case

Especially Juventus fans protest: “The request for a 3-0 draw is sacrosanct. Perhaps Juve chooses the sympathy profile but the League must intervene, otherwise the positivity no longer makes sense and anyone lines up whoever wants “or even:” It is unsportsmanlike behavior. It can have infected the others who were in the field. Napoli are to be expelled from the championship “, or:” Zielinski was positive before, during and after Juventus-Napoli, does it take a lot to understand? The elusive negative buffer was false! ”.

Reactions floundered: “Now, thanks to Zielinski, all Juventus should go to quarantine as well as Napoli because everyone is in contact with a positive … then if rules you turn them as you please … “and again:” It is time for Juventus to make itself heard properly with the competent bodies because all of this is a SHAME disrespect towards those who have respected the rules for two years “

The world of the web is asking for exemplary penalties for Zielinski and Napoli

The web is a river in flood: “At the stadium you can enter and play as a positive if you wear the shirt of Zielinski“Or:” If he had been a common citizen of a common company? I understand that for the violation of the quarantine there is an arrest in the most serious cases. The problem is the usual Italian. Penalties not applied “and again:” For us ordinary mortal citizens if we had not respected the quarantine there would be a complaint with a risk of 6 to 8 months of imprisonment “.

The indignation is general: “The player was negative before the game and could play. This is because Serie A has completely ignored all the various ASL wanting to replace national reference bodies. Here’s what happens, the sad ending “

There are those who write: “That a club has deliberately put the health of many people at risk by deploying 3 players who should have been in forty, as probable positives (as it actually happened) is an act: INCIVIL, IMMORAL and SHAMEFUL! “

Finally the gloss: “Let’s hope he hasn’t created a outbreak between Juve and Napoli, otherwise we would speak of a culpable epidemic. Club and player to be reported “

