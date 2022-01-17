Zielinski immediately on the field, out Mertens, Demme and Elmas!

Latest formations Bologna Naples – There are a few hours to go until the starting whistle of what for Bologna And Naples is the postponement of Monday of the 22nd day of A league. After the bad KO in the Italian Cup, Luciano Spalletti will field the best Naples to win at the Dall’Ara and recover points on Inter And Atalanta who tied yesterday.

Bologna Naples, Spalletti’s 11th

Bologna Naples formations, the latest from SKY

But who will take the field as a starter and what will be the formations of Bologna-Naples? So many doubts still to be resolved, from Fabian Ruiz at the tip, which could be Mertens but there is Petagna that paws. And then, Zielinski will he be a starter despite having only recently arrived in Bologna, joining the group? These then the very last of the two formations from Sky Sports. Let’s start from Bologna:

An open ballot in the Rossoblu home, the one for the right wing: Lorenzo De Silvestri has the advantage over Skov Olsen and this time he should start from the first minute. On the left there will be Hickey, with Soriano and Viola to accompany Svanberg to the center of the field. Dominguez is not at his best due to a shoulder problem which, in the coming weeks, will force him to undergo surgery. In defense, space for Soumaoro, Binks and Theate in front of Skorupski. Forward there will be Sansone alongside Arnautovic.

Probable Bologna formation (3-5-2) The probable formation: Skorupski; Soumaoro, Binks, Theate; De Silvestri, Soriano, Svanberg, Viola, Hickey; Arnautovic, Samson. Herds Mihajlovic

The probable formation of Napoli

Many important recoveries for Luciano Spalletti, one above all: Victor Osimhén returns to the squad, but will initially sit on the bench. Leading the attack will be Andrea Petagna, favorite over Dries Mertens. Piotr Zielinski is also available after Covid: the Pole finished his isolation on the eve of the match and left for Bologna on Monday morning, he never trained with the rest of the team but should still start from the first minute (it is ahead of Elmas). On the outside space for Politano and Lozano, still out Insigne. In the middle of the field is the fundamental return of Fabiàn Ruiz, who will play in place of Demme near Lobotka. In defense confirmed Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani and Juan Jesus, Mario Rui returns to the left instead. In goal Meret instead of the injured Ospina.