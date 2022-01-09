Zielinski positive, the ASL 2 takes the floor on the failed quarantine

At the end of hectic days, during which the A league has seriously risked to stop due to the pandemic Coronavirus for the second time in less than two years, the football institutions, in constant contact with the government ones, have launched an emergency plan to avoid the blockade of the championship, which would have had dire consequences for the rest of the season in light of an already full of commitments.

Coronavirus, the Zielinski case shakes Serie A

And yet, despite the adaptation of the protocol to the indications Uefa (played in case of 13 available, including Primavera), despite the “victory” of Regional Tar on the pronouncements of the local ASL and despite the reduction of the capacity of the stadiums to 5000 spectators, compromised to avoid closed doors, but still poorly digested by several companies, the controversies continue to flood.

The case of Piotr Zielinski, the midfielder of the Naples positive result for the swab on Saturday, but above all regularly took the field on January 6 against Juventus despite the stop imposed by the Asl 2 Nord of Naples a few minutes after landing in Turin due to contacts with positive subjects, specifically Mario Rui and Meret.

Positive Zielinski, the Asl 2 of Naples intervenes

Zielinski took the field despite the fact that, according to the ASL, he should have observed the forty, like Rrhamani and Lobotka, also regularly on the pitch against Juventus.

Napoli decided to send them on the pitch after a day of feverish contacts with the top of the League and with their lawyers, but when the case seemed to have returned (the club risks only a fine), here is the positivity of the former Udinese who has inflamed social media and above all worried fearing mass positivity in the next few hours.

To deflate the case, albeit only partially, they thought the same leaders of the ASL 2, which has reduced the terms of the question and the controversy in an interview granted to ‘Il Mattino’.

Antonio D’Amore, director of ASL 2, explained the decision taken by his company on Tuesday 5 January: “We had put him in isolation because they were considered close contact – the words of D’Amore – On the other hand we should to serve us in the ASL: to prevent such phenomena “.

Asl 2, truce with Napoli: “Respect information on Zielinski”

D’Amore, however, specified that Zielinski, despite having taken the field, respected the protocol, avoiding any kind of contact with his teammates: “The department told me that the three boys respected the isolation bubble in the which were placed: they showered by themselves, they changed by themselves and also observed the rules of isolation within the team bubble “.

In short, Napoli would have respected the indications received, except in the decision to send the three players to the field.

Crossing your fingers and hoping that no news will arrive on other positives for players who took to the field during Juventus-Napoli, Italian football tries to look forward by continuing to play while waiting for the peak of infections, which should arrive by the end of January.

