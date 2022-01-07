Zielinski, Rrahmani and Lobotka on the pitch with Juve: this is what they risk from a sporting point of view and beyond
The three blues had to be in isolation and therefore not play the match.
Naples football – What risk Zielinski, Rrahmani and Lobotka who played Juve-Napoli despite being in quarantine? Today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport takes stock of the situation on the three Azzurri players from a sporting and administrative point of view.
What do Zielinski Rrahmani Lobotka risk without quarantine?
“In this case, stopped by the local health authority because they do not have the Super Green Pass (ie the third dose taken in the last 120 days or having contracted the virus). For the so-called” softened “quarantine established last December 30 (but which will come into force January 10) the three should isolate themselves, according to the protocol. Napoli on the other hand – after consulting their lawyers and doctors – considered it correct to deploy them because in line with the “soft” quarantine established by the Football Association in June 2020 and still valid. it allows athletes to travel from home to work, therefore to train and play (and in fact, no one spoke last night to avoid contact). At this point the three risk an administrative sanction, but from a sporting point of view, nothing, because the federation does not make this type of distinction.“
