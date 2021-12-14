Zielinski struggling with symptoms of bronchitis: Spalletti will have him back in 2022

Napoli calcio – Today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport took stock of the situation on Piotr Zielinski’s conditions. The Pole left during Napoli-Empoli due to a severe pain in his chest that really worried everyone.

Piotr Zielinski

Zielinski sick Naples Empoli

“Among other things, the respiratory problem accused by Piotr Zielinski at the beginning of the game on Sunday worried everyone. In light of what happened last Saturday to Victor Lindelof, the Swedish defender of Manchester United: his chest pain was the alarm for the cluster that was unleashed in the Premier club. Considering that last Thursday Naples played against a Leicester who had refused to undergo swabs by ASL Napoli1, after leaving 6-7 infected people at home, the risks unfortunately remain high. exams have so far averted complications for Zielinski, who has symptoms of bronchitis.The swabs that the entire team group will undergo today when training resumes should avoid that the Europa League match could have been a source of contagion.

Zielinski back on the pitch

Today’s edition of Gazzetta gives a date regarding the Pole’s return to the field: