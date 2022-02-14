Zig Zag Sharing: 10 hires in Rome

New on the way job opportunities in Lazio with the assumptions that Zig Zag Sharing will carry out in Rome.

The scooter rental service expands the vehicle fleet and announces the inclusion of 10 new resources to strengthen the workforce.

Here’s what to know about new Zig Zag Sharing jobs and how to apply.

ZIG ZAG SHARING RECRUITMENT IN 2022

To give the news is the company itself, through a recent press release. Zig Zag Sharing announces new staff hires, also in view of the expansion of the vehicle fleet in Rome. The free-flow scooter sharing service marks a new stage of development, planning to bring ben to the capital 500 electric scooters.

The initiative, also carried out in agreement with the Dutch company GO Sharingwill support the transition to the full electric for the Lazio capital, where Zig Zag Sharing will replace the Tricity vehicles currently in use with electric and lighter models, also ideal for women.

To support the growth of the company in the Roman territory, and also the introduction of new vehicles in a perspective that is increasingly in the name of sustainabilityZig Zag Sharing creates new jobs for hire about ten resources and expand the workforce by around 20% in the course of 2022.

THE SERVICE ON ROME

The increase in electric vehicles in Rome responds to the company objective of actively participating in the establishment of the green mobility, starting from the territory in which the company was born. In fact, as the founders of Zig Zag Sharing explain, Emanuele Grazioli and Diego Roccathe choice of the passage to the full electric will improve the air quality in the city and increase the use of shared mobilitythrough a comfortable and ecological service.

There are already numerous areas of Rome where Zig Zag Sharing scooters are present. These include the stations, the central areas of the city and the Roman districts Eur, Tuscolano, Trastevere, Gianicolo and Ponte Milvio. Furthermore, to encourage the service, the company has entered into agreements with the universities Roma Tre and Luiss Guido Carliproviding discounted rates for students.

SEARCHED FIGURES

The new hires of Zig Zag Sharing are aimed at different professional figures. In fact, the current ones open positions are relative to the areas administration, marketing and business development. In addition, the company has created a new team dedicated to companies with the aim of encouraging the use of electric and shared mobility also among the workers of the city.

ZIG ZAG SHARING

Zig Zag Sharing is a new scooter sharing service owned by Smart Venture srl. It allows you to rent 2 or 3-wheeled vehicles, to be used for urban travel. Scooter reservations are made via the web or dedicated App. Currently the service is present in the cities of Rome, Milan, Turin and Florence.

NOMINATIONS

Those interested in new Zig Zag Sharing hires can apply by contacting the company directly, using i contact details present on this page of the company website.

