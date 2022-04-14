Health

Zika: the study that warns about the worrying ability of the virus to mutate

  • michelle roberts
  • Health Editor, BBC

A baby with microcephaly

image source, EPA

Caption,

The Zika virus has been linked to babies born with microcephaly after their mothers were infected with the disease.

A single mutation of the Zika virus could spark a new outbreak and trigger “explosive” spread, a group of US researchers has warned.

In 2016, this disease caused a global health emergency. Thousands of babies – many of them in Brazil – were born with brain damage after their mothers were infected during pregnancy.

And now scientists have called for being watch out for new mutationsafter carrying out a laboratory study -published in the journal Cell Reports- that suggests that the pathogen has the potential to change easily.

Studies suggest the new variants could be effective at transmitting the virus, even in countries that have developed immunity from previous outbreaks, according to the California-based La Jolla Institute for Immunology.

