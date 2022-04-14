Zika: the study that warns about the worrying ability of the virus to mutate

michelle roberts

13 April 2022

The Zika virus has been linked to babies born with microcephaly after their mothers were infected with the disease.

A single mutation of the Zika virus could spark a new outbreak and trigger “explosive” spread, a group of US researchers has warned.

In 2016, this disease caused a global health emergency. Thousands of babies – many of them in Brazil – were born with brain damage after their mothers were infected during pregnancy.

And now scientists have called for being watch out for new mutationsafter carrying out a laboratory study -published in the journal Cell Reports- that suggests that the pathogen has the potential to change easily.

Studies suggest the new variants could be effective at transmitting the virus, even in countries that have developed immunity from previous outbreaks, according to the California-based La Jolla Institute for Immunology.

Experts said the findings, while theoretical, are a reminder that other viruses beyond the covid could pose a threat to humans.

shape-shifting virus

Zika is transmitted through bites of the aedes mosquito aegypti when it is infected. The insects are found throughout the Americas, except for Canada and Chile, where it is too cold for them to survive. They are also found throughout Asia.

While Zika is a mild illness for most people with no lasting effects, it can have catastrophic consequences for babies in the womb.

If a mother contracts the virus during pregnancy, it can affect the developing fetus, leading to conditions such as microcephaly (an unusually small head) and damaged brain tissue.

In the study, the researchers recreated what happens when Zika jumps from mosquitoes to humans, using live mice and cells.

Zika is spread by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, an insect that is most active during the day.

When Zika moved from mosquito cells to mice in the lab, small genetic changes occurred.

This means that it is relatively easy for Zika to have mutations that thrive and spread, even in animals that had immunity from having previously contracted dengue, a very similar infection.

Although the virus is primarily transmitted by mosquitoes, it can also be transmitted sexually.

Few people die from Zika and it is believed that only one in five infected people develop symptoms.

These can include fever, rash, and joint pain.

Since there is no treatment, the only option is to reduce the risk of being stung.

Scientists have begun work on a Zika vaccine to help protect pregnant women.

“A Timely Reminder”

According to Sujan Shresta, principal investigator of the study, the Zika variant they identified was so highly evolved that “cross-immunity provided by prior dengue infection was no longer effective in mice”.

“Unfortunately, if this variant prevails, we may have the same problems in real life,” he added.

“We’ve been hearing a lot lately about the rapid evolution and emergence of coronavirus variants, but this is a timely reminder that shape-shifting is a common feature shared by many viruses,” said Jonathan Ball of the University from Nottingham, UK.

The professor highlighted that the work presented in Cell Reports shows how quickly a change of a single letter in the genome sequence of a virus can arise and the great impact it can have on its ability to make you sick.

“But viruses that share these changes have not been seen frequently in outbreaks, and as the authors point out, these intriguing data require further investigation,” he added.

“Although these findings were observed in laboratory experiments and therefore have limitations, they show that there is potential for variants of concern to emerge during the normal cycle of Zika transmission and reminds us that monitoring is important to follow the viruses to as they evolve,” explained Clare Taylor of the UK Society for Applied Microbiology.

Taylor added that in the future, researchers could predict variants and intervene early.

Despite the findings, a previous Zika infection could offer protection to the population against new variants, said Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia.

