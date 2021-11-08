News

Zimbabwe could be the next country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender from CoinTelegraph

Kim Lee
© Reuters. Zimbabwe could be the next country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender

Zimbabwe is paying attention to the growing demand for crypto among citizens, which it sees as a possible avenue for growth. Furthermore, the country seems willing to regulate the entire sector.

According to local news, the government of Zimbabwe is considering using (BTC) as a legal payment option to respond to growing demand and leverage the technology.

Former Colonel Charles Wekwete, secretary general and director of the e-government technology unit, confirmed that discussions with businesses are already underway.

