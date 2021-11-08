Zimbabwe could be the next country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender from CoinTelegraph
© Reuters. Zimbabwe could be the next country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender
Zimbabwe is paying attention to the growing demand for crypto among citizens, which it sees as a possible avenue for growth. Furthermore, the country seems willing to regulate the entire sector.
According to local news, the government of Zimbabwe is considering using (BTC) as a legal payment option to respond to growing demand and leverage the technology.
Former Colonel Charles Wekwete, secretary general and director of the e-government technology unit, confirmed that discussions with businesses are already underway.
Read the full text on Cointelegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.