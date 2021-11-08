Zimbabwe could be the next country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender

Zimbabwe is paying attention to the growing demand for crypto among citizens, which it sees as a possible avenue for growth. Furthermore, the country seems willing to regulate the entire sector.

According to local news, the government of Zimbabwe is considering using Bitcoin (BTC) as a legal payment option to respond to growing demand and take advantage of the technology.

Former Colonel Charles Wekwete, secretary general and director of the e-government technology unit, confirmed that discussions with businesses are already underway.

According to Wekwete, the disadvantages of the decentralized ecosystem include unregistered cross-border transfers, capital outsourcing, money laundering, and illicit fund financing of illegal activities.

In addition, he said the authorities are trying to develop regulations to protect consumers and help the country’s financial future. For this reason, before implementing major policy changes, the government involved several sectors in the process.

Zimbabwe has not yet made any significant statements, according to the official, who added that the initiative is still in the consultation phase.

The government of Zimbabwe has accepted the digital economy framework as part of the National Development Strategy 1, which describes it as a means of linking government and corporate efforts in addressing the developing notion of the digital economy.

Other countries are adopting El Salvador’s policy to allow Bitcoin to be used and regulated. Despite the wave of criticism from the public and around the world, the government of El Salvador has remained adamant on its support for Bitcoin legislation. On

Twitter, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele praised the success of the plan, announcing that the earnings generated will be used to build 20 schools and a hospital in the country.

Africa is a fantastic testing ground for cryptocurrencies, and many businesses are producing goods and services suitable for various countries on the continent, to bridge the gap between African nations and other countries in terms of cross-border payments.

As reported by Cointelegraph, according to Chainalysis between July 2020 and June 2021 the African crypto market grew by more than 1,200%. High penetration was observed in Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria and Tanzania.