Zimbabwe is not making Bitcoin fiat currency

A few days ago the news spread ch and the state of Zimbabwe was about to adopt Bitcoin as legal currency, following in the footsteps of what happened in El Salvador. But this news was flatly denied. On the contrary, the issuance of a CBDC is more likely than the legalization of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin legal currency in Zimbabwe, the fake news

The news had been launched by local newspapers, immediately picked up by sector newspapers. A government official would have admitted that there would be ongoing talks with private companies to lead to Bitcoin adoption as a payment system.

After all, the government exponent explained, an opening to Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies had been made directly by the economy minister Mthuli Ncube. So it is clear that the government is evaluating the sector even if at that moment there were still no official decisions.

The denial

It was the Minister of Information who denied the news. Monica Mutsvangwa explicitly stated that no, Zimbabwe is not adopting Bitcoin as its legal currency:

“Our local currency is the Zimbabwean dollar, not cryptocurrencies. Like most countries in the world, the government of Zimbabwe, through its financial technology group, is studying the digital currency of central banks as opposed to cryptocurrencies, bitcoin or any form of derivatives ”.

These words are quite clear: a CBDC is being studied in opposition to Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies and the like. The closure is clear, and the rest is not even too surprising.

An economy in difficulty

The adoption of Bitcoin in El Salvador was possible because President N.Ayib Bukele didn’t have his own currency to defend, since the country uses the US dollar. Conversely, Zimbabwe has its own currency, albeit devalued. Indeed, the Zimbabwean dollar was reintroduced about two years ago (June 2019), after it was abolished in 2015 as it was no longer worth anything.

After the first few months in which only currency was declared circulating, now other foreign currencies such as the US dollar and the South African rand have also returned to circulation.

Therefore the intention of the state of Zimbabwe is more try to protect its currency rather than move towards cryptocurrencies.

There are also those who point out that for a country with such low wages as Zimbabwe, it makes no sense to adopt Bitcoin with what the transactions would cost. Even remittances do not have the same weight as they would in El Salvador, such as to justify an adoption of BTC.

In short, those who believed that the African state was about to experiment with Bitcoin, was disappointed. El Salvador remains the only state to have adopted BTC as legal currency.