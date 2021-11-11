News

Zimbabwe’s minister shows interest in CBDC, less bitcoin

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 39 1 minute read

The rumor about the adoption of Zimbabwe’s cryptocurrency has been sparked based on numerous reports citing Charles Wekwete, permanent secretary of the president’s office, that the government was in talks with private sector companies to help introduce the cryptocurrency into the Country. However, the denial came immediately from the mouth of the information minister, who firmly rejected the rumors of a possible adoption of bitcoin as a legal tender currency.

“The government would like to assure the nation that it is not considering introducing another currency into the economy as reported in some sections of the media. Our local currency is the Zimbabwean dollar (ZW $) and not cryptocurrency ”. Furthermore, the minister clarified that the government of Zimbabwe is following in the footsteps of other countries by studying “CBDC versus cryptocurrencies, bitcoin or any form of derivatives”.

Credit: Pixabay

It is important to note that CBDCs are digital tokens issued by a government’s central bank. If launched in Zimbabwe, digital tokens will be pegged to the Zimbabwean dollar and will have the monetary value of the local currency in real time. Governments around the world are experimenting with retail and wholesale CBDCs to find cheaper cross-border payment alternatives, while increasing their ability to track transactions to deter money laundering and other fraudulent activities.

CBDCs are now seen by many governments in Africa as a tool to accelerate their financial inclusion initiatives. More recently, Ghana has joined the growing list of African nations that are currently experimenting with CBDC use cases.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee11 hours ago
0 39 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Megan Fox has officially filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green

August 9, 2021

Dwayne Johnson was mistaken for a female: the actor’s incredible childhood anecdote

4 weeks ago

Sneak Peek and new Steven Spielberg movie posters

2 weeks ago

Hugh Jackman’s anger, claws and blood

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button