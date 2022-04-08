Zimmer from Cleveland to Toronto for Castro
CLEVELAND — Bradley Zimmer has run out of time and opportunities with the Guardians.
Cleveland sent the injury-prone outfielder to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday for reliever Anthony Castro.
The teams announced the trade shortly after Cleveland lost its first game of the season — and first under the Guardians name — 3-1 to Kansas City.
Zimmer came to the Guardians as an up-and-coming talent in 2017. However, the 6-foot-6 player hasn’t been able to stay healthy since he was a prospect early in his career.
The 29-year-old missed the better part of three seasons with a series of injuries and surgeries before returning in 2021, when he appeared in 99 games — the most since 2017. Zimmer had a .237 batting average, with eight home runs and 35 RBIs last season.
Zimmer has spent his entire career with Cleveland, which took him with the 21st pick in the 2014 draft.
Castro, 26, has played for Toronto and Detroit. He split last season between Buffalo and Triple-A Toronto, going 1-2 with a 4.74 ERA with one save in 25 games.
The Venezuelan, who has one option remaining in the minors, began his career in the Tigers organization in 2012. He began the season in Triple-A Buffalo’s lineup and will be added to Saturday’s active roster against Kansas City. .