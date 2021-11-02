Zinc helps heal respiratory infections earlier

The relationship between zinc and immune defenses it is now quite clear. Several studies have pointed out that it is one of the minerals that should never be missing during this period. Coughs and colds can be relieved by zinc. New scientific research arrives that confirms the benefits of this mineral salt for the defense against viral infections.

Researchers at Western Sydney University in Australia looked at 28 studies on the subject, which analyzed data from nearly 5,500 people.

Zinc and immune defenses: it helps both to prevent and to relieve symptoms

The results showed that there is some scientific evidence that zinc is also able to prevent symptoms such as a runny nose, fever and headache. Also, once you get the infection, on average you heal a couple of days earlier than if you didn’t take the mineral.

It is not yet clear whether the same effect can also be had for Covid 19. In order to establish it, an ad hoc study must be carried out.

Why is it important and where is it located?

Zinc is particularly important for the immune system, but also for keeping infection levels at bay and for digestion. It is found in several foods. The richest are meat, seafood, cheese and bread. The daily dose is 9.5 milligrams for men and 7 milligrams for women. A varied and balanced diet can suffice. Before taking the supplement, as always, it is best to talk to your doctor. This recommendation becomes imperative if we follow drug therapy of any kind.

Also useful for stomach and intestines

It should also be remembered that if we take too much, we reduce the amount of copper we are able to absorb, which can affect the lack of iron and the weakening of the bones. Zinc is essential for creating new cells and enzymes and also for healing wounds. It also helps metabolize carbohydrates, fats and proteins from food. This is why it helps digestion. However, it is not recommended to take more than 25 milligrams of this mineral per day, unless prescribed by a doctor.

Zinc and immune defenses: safe and well tolerated

The meta analysis, published in the scientific journal British Medical Journalfound that taking zinc through a nasal spray or lozenge prevented 5% of respiratory infections.

The study did not highlight any major side effects. However, the researchers explain that there are too few people involved to identify the rare reactions.

