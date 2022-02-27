Zinchenko and Mykolenko, tears of war in Goodison Park

Everton players took to the pitch with Ukrainian flags tied around their necks, while City players wore a white anti-war t-shirt

An emotional hug between Ukrainians Vitaliy Mykolenko, from Everton, and Oleksandr Zinchenko, from Manchester City, reflected the pain of war, in the clash between the two teams played at Goodison Park in Liverpool.

It was a gesture against the war. The stadium observed a minute of silence before the start of the clash between the team from Frank Lampard and Pep Guardiola. In those sixty seconds, tears fell on the faces of the players, sensitized by the situation in their country, invaded by Russia.

Vitalii Mykolenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko embrace between Ukrainians – Everton vs. Manchester City Getty Images

Later, both players, from opposing teams, looked for each other on the pitch and merged into an emotional hug, in the midst of an anti-war atmosphere. So much Mykolenko What Zinchenko they started as substitutes in the Premier League clash.

It was the culmination of a unanimous movement for peace. The components of Everton they jumped onto the field with Ukrainian flags tied around their necks. those of the Manchester City wearing a white t-shirt against the war.

On the video scoreboard, “Stop Putin, Stop War”, an appeal to the president of Russia for it to stop, for the war to stop. The public carried banners for peace, in a unanimous movement of all those present at the Goodison Park stadium.