Zinchenko, the City player who wished Putin death, confesses the reason that prevents him from fighting in Ukraine

2022-03-05

Oleksandr Zinchenko He declared this Saturday to the BBC that if he were not the father of a girl he would have decided to go to his country, Ukraineto fight in defense against the Russian invasion.

This was the fierce Russian attack on the Ukrainian nuclear power plant

Various sports stars, active or retired, such as the world heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr UsykThey have taken up arms.

“To be honest, if I didn’t have my daughter, my family, I would be there,” said the 25-year-old defender who plays for the Manchester City.

“I am very proud to be Ukrainian and I will be for the rest of my life. I know my people, the mentality of the people of my country. They prefer to die and they will die, but they will never give up”, added the player, on the eve of the Manchester derby, corresponding to matchday 28 of the Premier League.