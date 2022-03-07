Zinchenko, the City player who wished Putin death, confesses the reason that prevents him from fighting in Ukraine

2022-03-05
Oleksandr Zinchenko He declared this Saturday to the BBC that if he were not the father of a girl he would have decided to go to his country, Ukraineto fight in defense against the Russian invasion.
This was the fierce Russian attack on the Ukrainian nuclear power plant
Various sports stars, active or retired, such as the world heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr UsykThey have taken up arms.
“To be honest, if I didn’t have my daughter, my family, I would be there,” said the 25-year-old defender who plays for the Manchester City.
“I am very proud to be Ukrainian and I will be for the rest of my life. I know my people, the mentality of the people of my country. They prefer to die and they will die, but they will never give up”, added the player, on the eve of the Manchester derby, corresponding to matchday 28 of the Premier League.
Zinchenko He told how he lived the night the Russian invasion of his people began.
Putin’s mercenaries who would seek to assassinate the president of Ukraine
“My wife woke me up and she was crying. She was shocked. She showed me the videos, the photos of what is happening now in Ukraine”, she explained.
“The closest thing to the feeling I had is maybe when a family member dies. You know, that feeling of feeling really bad inside of you. But it was worse, he did nothing but cry,” she added.
The silence of Russian players during the war
Zinchenkowho played a year and a half at the Russian club wow before signing for him Manchester Cityregrets the silence of the Russian footballers.
“I was surprised that no one, not one of them” has spoken out against the invasion. “Most of them play for the national team and they have a lot of subscribers on Instagram, Facebook and so on. They could at least do something to stop this war, because people listen to them, but they don’t, they pretend that (the situation) doesn’t exist. I don’t know why,” she closed.
Zinchenko he was one of the first players who attacked the president Vladimir Putin when the attacks began for more than a week.
“I hope you die the most painful death, child,” the Ukrainian defender said, alongside a photo of the Russian leader. However, that Instagram story was deleted and the footballer assured that the social network was the one who deleted it.