Zinedine Zidane rejected offer to lead the United States

As US Soccer defines the future of Gregg Berhalter and his possible continuity at the head of the USMNT after the physical abuse scandal in which he was involved, American executives have begun looking for new alternatives to the New Jersey strategist and one of the men contacted for the position was Zinedine Zidanewho was left without the possibility of leading France after the renewal of Didier Deschamps.

According to reports in the French newspaper L’Equipe, Zidane received an offer to take the reins of the USMNT for the next World Cup which will be held in the United States together with Mexico and Canada.

Nevertheless, the three-time champion of the Champions League with Real Madrid chose to reject the offer from US Soccerso the possibility of seeing the former French player at the helm of Team USA will not be possible.

The aforementioned French outlet stressed that Zidane will not take charge of any national team unless it is FranceHowever, such a possibility will have to wait until 2026, when Didier Deschamps’ new relationship ends with Les Bleus.

In addition to the proposal to lead the USMNT, Zidane also had proposals from Brazil and Portugal on the table, but his response was also negative. and everything indicates that nothing will change the opinion of the French strategist who has stayed away from the fields after his second spell in charge of Madrid.

The USMNT will continue to analyze options for the bench

Recently Ernie Stewart acknowledged that despite the investigation being carried out with Gregg Berhalter, the American is still among the candidates considered to lead the USMNT in the process towards the 2026 World Cup, so its renewal is still a possibility.

Nevertheless, other names such as Zidane, Bielsa, and even Jesse Marsch have already been mentioned in the USMNT environment, although for the moment the only rapprochement that has been revealed was the one that L’Equipe announced with the French strategist.