Zinemaldia: an unconfined opening

The Zinemaldia returns to his being, in all its splendor and does so with a proposal that seems full of irony. The opening film of the first Zinemaldia de la normalidad, after two editions marked by the restrictions of the pandemicIt is set in a prison. Model 77starring Javier Gutiérrez, Miguel Herrán and Fernando Tejero and directed by Rafael Cobos and Alberto Rodríguez, tells the mutiny that took place in the Catalan prison and it will be exhibited in the main session that will occupy the night of the Kursaal auditorium, after the gala that will lead Paco Leon and Loreto Mauelonand which will be directed by the Riojan filmmaker Santiago Tabernero.

Who will not be present at the gala (this year at least) is Glenn Close, the president of the shortest official jury that Zinemaldia has ever had. Instead, the rest of the court, including the surrogate for the American, the producer Argentine Matías Mosteirin, as well as the filmmaker Tea Linderburg, the writer Rosa Montero, Antoinette Boulat, the filmmaker and visual artist Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese and the director and screenwriter Hlynur Pálmason will walk the Kursaal red carpet. The renowned filmmakers Francois Ozon and Hirokazu Koreeda, who have been in Donostia since yesterday, will also attend the inauguration.