Zinemaldia: David Cronenberg, second Donostia Award, lands at Zinemaldia

AA Tuesday, 20 September 2022, 18:18



Canadian director and screenwriter David Cronenberg, who won the second Donostia Award at the 70th edition of Zinemaldia, has already landed in San Sebastián. Cronenberg has arrived at the María Cristina after 2:30 p.m. and is thus preparing to receive the recognition that this year has also been given to the French actress Juliette Binoche.

The Zinemandi will award the Donostia Award to Cronenberg at a gala that will take place tomorrow at the Victoria Eugenia Theater and in which ‘Crimes of the Future’, his latest work, starring Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart, will be screened at the last Cannes Film Festival.

Exponent, with the permission of David Lynch, of the most disturbing and morbid cinema, his unclassifiable films -which if framed in any genre would be science fiction, horror and psychological drama-, represent a personal and unique universe. Without becoming an ‘outsider’, his approaches have made it increasingly difficult for him to carry out a project. Specifically, to make ‘Crimes of the Future’ it took him eight years, and along the way he left halfway through the project of a series with Netflix for not agreeing with the demands of the platform, which he accused of being conservative.

About twenty films make up David Cronenberg’s filmography. He is now working on his next project, ‘The Shrouds,’ in which he will reunite with Vincent Cassel, about “an innovative businessman and grieving widower who builds a device to connect with the dead inside a shroud.” .