Zinemaldia strike has not darkened

Neither inflation, nor the strike of Hollywood actors and screenwriters, nor the controversy that surrounds the documentary about Josué uruticotaxia will prevent cinema from becoming the main protagonist once again during the next nine days. He zinemaldia Its 71st edition begins this Friday with less glamor than usual, but with endless offers for all cinematographic buds. will do the same with Donostia Award for master of animation Hayao MiyazakiHowever, virtually, and with the European premiere of his latest film, boy and heron,

Amidst the pouring rain, workers reported the final preparations for decorating Donostia this Thursday. Until 1,840 square meter red carpet will welcome the stars Outside the Kursaal and in the section running between the Maria Christina Hotel and the Victoria Eugenia Theatre. Like the last two years, this u100% recycled and recyclable carpet Which will be turned into about a thousand bags for the food bank after the festival is over.

This Friday the first guests of Zinemaldia will parade in it, including actors Eva Hache and Gorka Otxoa are in charge of presenting an opening ceremony, which will be directed by actress and director Mireia Gabilondo. and scripted by the author bob pop, This team will also be responsible for the other two ceremonies of the edition, the Donostia Award for Victor Aris and the closing ceremony, however, this time, Loreto Maulon Gorka will replace Otxoa. Group audienceFor his part, he will be responsible for the soundtrack of all the ceremonies.

The official jury along with its Chairman, Director will also be present on this inauguration day. claire dennis Front, after missing the welcome dinner because his arrival in Donostia was not scheduled until Friday. There will be a Chinese actress next to him fan bingbing, Colombian producer, director and writer Christina Gallego, french photographer Brigitte Lacombe, Hungarian manufacturer robert lantos, Actress Vicky Luengo, and German filmmaker Christian Petzold,

English actors will also be there dominic westwho will participate in the ceremony, as well as the filmmakers JA Bayona and uruguay interpreter Enzo Vogrinsikfilm directors and actors The Snow SocietySpain’s representative at the Oscars and which can be seen in the Perlac section after the closing of the Venice Festival a few weeks ago.

Those who will be missing from the ceremony include the Finnish Aki Kaurismäki, winner of the Fipressi Prize, and the Japanese. Hayao Miyazaki, first edition of Donostia Award, Master of animated cinema, co-creator of Studio Ghibli, Will thank the award with a video recorded in Tokyo Before giving way to the screening of his latest work, boy and heron,

Jessica Chastain returned to Donostia

Once the festival begins, the number of filmmakers and artistes will continue in the coming days. Although the Hollywood actors’ strike has disrupted the organization’s plans – the two Donostia Awards were closed to North American actresses and, after all, Javier Bardem will take his award next year – it will have top-notch touches such as the one he gives. Jessica Chastain, the latest to join the guest listAnd he will return to Donostia to present the film Memory With its director, Michel Franco.

He won’t be the only face known to the general public, as he will also be passing through the festival Names like Juliette Binoche, Mads Mikkelsen, Gabriel Brion, François Cluzet, James Norton and Sandrine Bonnaire, and filmmakers like Todd Haynes, Jonathan Glazer, Ladd Lee, Craig Gillespie, Matteo Garrone and Justin Triot,

After all, it won’t happen surprise movie directorAs director of Zinemaldia, José Luis Rebordino has been removed, despite the fact that his presence was initially confirmed.

Thus, with fewer names than usual, the San Sebastian competition is now ready for nine days in which the protagonists, if possible more than ever, will be the films themselves.