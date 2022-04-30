Sports

Zion Williamson says he will ‘of course’ sign an extension with the New Orleans Pelicans

METAIRIE, La. — Zion Williamson didn’t hesitate. Speaking to the media for the first time since September, the New Orleans Pelicans power forward was asked if he would sign the extension he is eligible for this summer if the team offers him one.

“Of course,” Williamson said. “I couldn’t sign it fast enough.”

Williamson is eligible to sign a five-year, $181 million rookie max extension this summer. But after missing the entire 2021-22 season with a broken right foot, he has only played 85 games in his three-year career.

However, when he does play, he does so as a top level player. In 2020-21, he became the first player in NBA history to average 27 points on 60% shooting in a season.

Williamson began playing 5-on-5 with teammates and coaches late in the season and in New Orleans’ playoff run. While he was never cleared to play actual games, Williamson said Friday that he felt he could have, but decided with the coaching staff and front office that staying out would be in his best interest long-term.

