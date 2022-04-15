Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the Mexican who makes it a condition to renew with Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the Mexican with whom he could play

AC Milan is waiting to find out if dream striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic renews one more season with the red and black. Although the player’s wish is to stay, he has asked for some conditions to do so.

Stefano Pioli, top manager of AC Milan, acknowledged that the decision to renew will be clearly the player’s. “As for Zlatan’s future, I am sure that he will make the best choice and we will be with him with whatever he chooses,” he told the media.

But to renew, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has pointed out that the team requires a renewal in some positions, especially in the defensive zone, where it has cost them in some games.

The Mexican who can reach AC Milan, thanks to Zlatan

As revealed by ESPN, the young Mexican defender Jesús Alcantar would be in the sights of AC Milan who seek to refresh lines, something that is consistent with the request made by Zlatan about the team’s work.

