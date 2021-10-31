Zlatan Ibrahimovic announces his future: words!

The center forward of the Milan Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave a long interview to Telefoot, in which he reflected on both his present and his future. Here are his words.

FUTURE – “Will Milan be my last team? I’m not sure… I want to play while I can. If they decide to send me away when I feel I can still go on, I will continue“.

MILAN – “Here I have a great role, great responsibilities, great leadership. It is a situation that I like and that gives me a lot because I am the greatest. And it is the first time that I find myself in this circumstance“.

SCUDETTO – “We have to believe it. For it to be possible you have to work, make sacrifices and believe in it. These are the keywords. You can be whoever you want, but that doesn’t mean you’ll achieve your goals“.

OTHERS LIKE ZLATAN (?) – “No there is not anyone. Thereit is only one Zlatan ”.

CAREER – “I am proud to have been at a high level for 20-25 years. I come from a small country with 10 million people and I have shown the world that even a Swedish footballer can play football“.