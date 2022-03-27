Zlatan Ibrahimovic: I will play until I see someone better than me

Zlatan IbrahimovicSwedish striker for Milan, assured, at 40, that he will stay active until he sees someone who is better than himly stressed that, for now, will continue to play because that requirement is not met to sign the withdrawal.

In statements to the UEFAthe Scandinavian striker, who this season has scored eight goals in the 22 games he has played in Serie A, seems willing to continue time on the pitch.

“The future is about to be written. I don’t make plans. Let’s see what happens. I don’t want to regret leaving football and then say that I could continue playing, because then I would regret the rest of my life to see what could have followed. I want to play as long as I can. The truth is that I will play until I see that someone is better than meso I’ll keep playing,” he said.

He will miss the adrenaline that football gives him

In addition, he acknowledged that he knows that one day he will stop playing because you will no longer have “that adrenaline” that he still feels every time he steps into a stadium. “That adrenaline, you’ll never get it doing anything else because we’re programmed. Every day we do the same thing. We wake up, get ready, train, eat and rest. The next day, it’s the same thing. For 20 years, you do these things and you get adrenaline from them. So when you suddenly stop doing it, you don’t have this agenda, you don’t get the adrenaline anymore. And when it stops, you have to go from there and start from scratch and start something new“, he pointed.

Ibrahimović He also stated that at this time plays “with great emotion” at Milan because it is a club that has given him a lot of “happiness” and because he thinks it is the team in which he has spent the most years since his career began (five seasons).

“How do I feel about not winning it? Two ways. Winning it would be amazing. Not winning it wouldn’t change me as a player. If I won it, it wouldn’t mean I’d be a better player because I’m the better player. It is proven: the best player does not win everythingOr,” he added.

“Whatever happens – success, money, fame, whatever – I will remain the same person. I’m not going to change. Either you like me or you don’t like me, but I wasn’t born into this world to convince people to love me.”