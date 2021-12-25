Zlatan Ibrahimović must have a new role in Milan

Among the most divisive arguments at Milan, one cannot fail to mention the name of Zlatan Ibrahimović: believe it or not, in fact, the presence and role of the Swede in the Rossoneri arouses a heated debate among fans, professionals and Rossoneri fans. The factions? On the one hand there are those who remain forcibly anchored to the present by defending the Swedish legend with swordplay, on the other hand there are those who, looking to the future, forget too easily the contribution that the Rossoneri number 11 has given and continues to give this team . As in different areas of life, therefore, the judgment on Ibrahimovic must be impregnated with the sap of the right means: to brand Ibrahimovic as unsuitable, when the Swede struggles, is exaggerated as well as wrong while not considering the purchase of a young striker necessary. , strong and reliable, to be placed side by side with the Rossoneri 11, would be the result of a superficial vision destined to mediocrity.

THE CONTRIBUTION OF IBRAHIMOVIC – As often happens, when a discourse is grafted onto a legendary figure like Ibrahimovic, rhetoric takes precedence over objective analysis. The narrative story on the second life of the Swede in the Rossoneri, however, goes perfectly with the coldness of the numbers because it celebrates the return of an authentic champion who has upset the recent history of a team in black crisis with goals and assists. In fact, since returning to the Rossoneri, Zlatan has scored 34 goals, scored his teammates 11 times and led the Rossoneri attack to become one of the most prolific in the league. These statistics go hand in hand with a contribution that is not scientifically proven but impossible to deny. Which? The change of mentality of the team and of the individuals. In his book ‘Adrenalina’, recently published by Cairo Editore, Ibrahimovic tells how the Rossoneri collective has changed its approach to everyday life with its arrival and the results shown by singles such as Calabria, Rebic, Tonali or Kessie testify to this. In addition to the manifestation of the concreteness of various goals scored, therefore, Ibrahimovic’s contribution is distinguished by the veiled evidence of a new philosophy that has helped to bring a fallen Milan back up.

THE NEW ROLE OF ZLATAN – The awareness of the importance of Ibrahimovic for Milan clearly must go hand in hand with the fact that the eternal Swede has physical limits. Despite the divine epic that accompanies him and the physique of a Greek hero, Ibrahimovic’s 40 years are an indisputable fact that qualify him as an extraordinary athlete but at the same time as a player who must be managed. The many injuries that occurred to the Rossoneri offensive department in these first months forced Ibrahimovic to overtime: the many games played as a starter, in fact, undermined his physical efficiency and this is a clear sign of the new role that Zlatan should have. Which? The answer is known to most people: either a luxury reserve able to enter in the last minutes to ‘split the game’ or a holder for 60 minutes able to make a clear impact in just one hour of play. These requests are in the DNA of the new Ibrahimovic but to satisfy them Zlatan and Milan need a young forward, promising and capable of making an immediate impact on the Rossoneri project. Let’s face it, Giroud is a respectable profile but the physical shortcomings shown do not make him reliable in the long run. Similar speech for Pellegri who is a young man to be relaunched but battered by injuries. Then there is Rebic, the first adapted striker, strong and capable of not giving reference points but in the perspective of a double player for each role, the Croatian is seen as a starter or alternative in the left lane. Here, therefore, that the important investment in attack does not become just a need but a priority for both Milan and Ibrahimovic. The Rossoneri club, in fact, with a young, strong and physically reliable first striker would guarantee a fixed presence of goals and offensive performances while the Swede, with a young teammate in the department, could manage his strength, unleash his contribution at the right moment. and to transfer his enormous knowledge of the field and of life to what can and should be his heir.