Zlatan Ibrahimovic, on his time at Man United: I shut up the ‘haters’

Zlatan Ibrahimovic told ESPN that he enjoyed his time in the Premier League with Manchester United because he was able to silence his haters.

The Swedish striker joined United in 2016 and despite winning 13 league titles at Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain, there were questions about whether he could perform at a similar level in the Premier League.

In his first season, he helped United win the Community Shield and the Carabao Cup, scoring in both finals, as well as the Europa League. And Ibrahimovic said he was happy to prove his skeptics wrong.

“I had fun,” Ibrahimovic told ESPN’s Gab & Juls Show of his time at United. “I really enjoyed myself because when I came in, everyone was against it. And then in England, they didn’t like me.”

All these haters, after three months, I started to like them, I didn’t like them anymore. I like people when they hate you because they bring out the best in you. I had fun. [Es] great competition, [una] amazing atmosphere.

“And I’m happy to have played for United, which I think is the best team in England. And I think it was the right choice to go to Manchester United.”

“I think I came at a good time. Because it’s easy to come to a club when the success is already there. It is more difficult when you come and the challenge is different. And then if you manage to have a hit, you’re part of history. So the fans [fueron] great with me And I really enjoyed it. Many things happened”.

Ibrahimovic left United in 2018 to join Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy, where he stayed for two seasons before returning to Milan.