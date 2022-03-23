Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals the great fear he feels at 40 years of age!

2022-03-22

At 40, he now coincides in the national team with the son of a former teammate: the Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic He admitted on Tuesday that he has a certain “panic” at the prospect of an upcoming withdrawal.

SEE MORE: The 6 highest paid soccer players in La Liga in Spain; the first place, unexpected

‘Ibra’ will not be on Thursday in the semifinal match of the playoff against World-2022 what Sweden will dispute against Czech Republic. In the event that his team overcomes that obstacle, the player of the Milan yes, he would be prepared for the eventual decisive duel against Poland on Tuesday the 29th.

On the future of his career, the incombustible Zlatan Ibrahimovic He acknowledged that the prospect of a withdrawal makes him uneasy. She doesn’t take it in, even though she’s close to it.

“I have this little fear about what is going to happen next. I know that I would have other possibilities, that I will have many offers. But this adrenaline that I have on the pitch I will not find anywhere, ”she admitted at a press conference.