Zlatan knows a crack that can be the solution of the Tri and is better than Vela

May 02, 2022 5:26 p.m.

It is time to turn the page and forget about Carlos Vela, who confirmed months ago that he will not return to the Mexican team. The LAFC forward said it’s time to make way for young players. In this context, Zlatan Ibrahimovic revealed who could be a better contribution than the former Real Sociedad striker.

Vela insisted on his position of not returning to the National Team, which is with its sights set on what will be the World Cup in Qatar, where El Tri will face Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia. With Vela’s refusal, the doors open for new jewels that are found all over the world.

One of them is Efraín Álvarez, who is 19 years old and belongs to the LA Galaxy. The midfielder has remarkable conditions, which were highlighted by none other than Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Swede highlighted the quality of the midfielder when both coincided in the MLS.

What did Zlatan say about the young Mexican?

In statements compiled by Infobae, the Swede, who will not play the World Cup in Qatar, said: “For me, he knows about soccer. There are players who play soccer and players who think about soccer. Álvarez is a player who thinks about the world and they are the best.

