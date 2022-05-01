Zlatan’s terrible relationship with a former PSG teammate: “he came to hate him”

Ibrahimović arrived in the year 2013 PSG to become the great star of a team that was looking to emerge into the elite of world football. Little more than a year later, the Parisian cast hired another top scorer, Edison Cavani, to form a lethal duo. But if there’s something you don’t like to share Zlatan, is prominence. The performance of the Swede and the Uruguayan in Paris was brilliant, their numbers speak for themselves, but the forwards’ relationship on the pitch was a constant love-hate relationship.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic with Edison Cavani at PSG, when they formed a lethal love-hate duo.

Michael Cyaniformer player who coincided with Zlatan during his adventure in Los Angeles Galaxy, he has referred to the relationship of that great duo of center forwards of the PSG: “Ibrahimovic assured that they did not understand each other.”

Also, the French unleashed the controversy and ensured that Cavani He is one of the few players who ibra came to detest during his career: “If you’re close to Cavani, Ibra doesn’t like it. Either you are with Ibra or you are against him. He told me that everything was fine with Laurent Blanc at PSG. The only person he didn’t get along with was Cavani. He told me that he only hated three or four footballers in his career… and one of them was Cavani.”

The tense relationship of the footballers was reflected on the field of play on several occasions. In the duo, that connection that gives the plus in football was missing. More than once the image of the two arguing to take charge of a criminalargument that always ended with long faces.

The relationship between the two ended in 2016, when Zlatan I decided to emigrate to Man Utd. Cavani remained a long time longer in the French capital, abandoning Paris in the 2020 season. Despite the terrible relationship that this coexistence left, The duo will be remembered as one of the best PSGa throughout history.

