Znamo kada bi mogao biti lansiran Counter-Strike 2

To learn more about the Counter-Strike game, you can practice the Counter-Strike 2 game.

Izvor: hcl.hr petak, 09/22/2023. | 2pm

Photo: Rokas Tenys / Shutterstock.com

Valve nam je obbbećao da će Counter-Strike 2 lansirati “ovoga leta”. Ali, let’s see what the text or sutra is about: what is the reason for CS2?

A little later, let’s practice it. Valve je na zvaničnom X kanalu za Counter-Strike objavio naizgled kriptično pitanje: “Sta radite naredne srede?”

Dakle, zabeležite sebi sredu popodne, September 27, verovatno u 19 časova.

Lansiranje donde Igre najverovatnije će biti najveća stvar u PC gamingu 2023. enjoy. Three months ago, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive launched over a million years ago.

Now that I’ve just started seeing what PUBG: Battlegrounds looks like (3.2 million coins), I’m now ready to play Counter-Strike 2; Next month I can count on the next decades.