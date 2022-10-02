ZNCine – News of the week #1 October 2022

CINEMA

Although we already shared it with all of you this week through Twitter, news such as the return of Massacre to the big screen had to occupy a privileged position among the best of today. In a hilarious video Ryan Reynolds explains to viewers how the third installment of dead pool It will, in turn, be the character’s debut in the MCU. Breaking the fourth wall and with the verbiage that characterizes him, Wade Wilson seems to be in the best company in the summer of 2024. Seven years after Logan, Hugh Jackman he will dress again in the Wolverine costume. We’ll see if, this time, she will wear a yellow wardrobe. What is clear is that, if she is not a maximum troll, the expectation will be assured. Beware of the second video in which the two actors “resolve all doubts.”

Extra extra! as it progresses dead line, Armor Wars It will stop being a series of six episodes to become a movie. Thus, Don Cheadle He will lead a big-screen tape for the first time as War Machine after several years being secondary in various installments of the MCU. Cheadle replaced Terrence Howardwho played the same role in Hombre de Hierro. Yasser Lesterin charge of bringing the television production to a successful conclusion, will be in charge of the script for this new film version but, for the time being, no director has been chosen. Armor Wars was announced as a series at Disney Investor Day in December 2020.

Bad news for trekkies. As reported VarietyParamount has ruled out making the fourth installment of star trek with Chris Pine (kirk), Zachary Quinto (Spock) and company, scheduled for release on December 22, 2023. Once Matt Shakman left the project to put himself at the controls of the reboot of The Fantastic Four taking the baton of John Watts, the USS Enterprise was left with no one to command it. Long life and prosperity for Bad Robot but, on this occasion, it seems that it will not be possible.

After the controversy behind the gestation and premiere of The Northman, Robert Eggers he returns to the fray with the confirmation that his new version of Nosferatu is going ahead. Although at the time there was talk that he would be starring Anya Taylor Joy and a Willem Dafoe of which some fanarts have already circulated such as Count Orlok, whom he has already brought to life in the highly vindicatable The Shadow of the Vampirewill finally be Lily Rose Depp Y Bill Skarsgård those in charge of giving life to Mina Harker and the aforementioned undead. Let us remember that the two film versions, both masterpieces, are the original from 1922 directed by F. W. Murnau and the 1979 film shot by Werner Herzog and with isabel adjani Y Klaus Kinsky as protagonists.

We already have the first official poster, and official images of 13 Exorcismsthe Spanish film about possessions that has the great Joseph Sacristan as a protagonist priest. Produced by the team at Malasana 32written by Ramón Campos, Gema R. Neira, David Orea, Salvador S. Molina Y Carlos Ruano from different cases of supposedly real exorcisms and with the direction of Jacob Martinez account in its distribution with Ruth Díaz, Urko Olazabal, José Sacristán, Pablo Revuelta, Silma López, Daniel Arias, Alicia Falcó, Uri Guitart either Christina Castano and will hit theaters on November 4.

THE TRAILERS OF THE WEEK

Every horror franchise is reluctant to draw the curtain. For this reason, it is hard to believe that Halloween Ends suppose the definitive Game Over of Michael Myers. David GordonGreenas he did in the two previous installments, he goes behind the scenes in the closing of this trilogy that has worked as a sequel to the original film directed by John Carpenter in the distant 1977. The final confrontation between Laurie, embodied by the eternal scream queen Jamie Lee Curtisand the white-masked serial killer will take place four years after the events that took place in the very enjoyable Halloween Kills. Will Patton Y Andi Matichak they aspire to become survivors with tuition. Who will win? We will be able to check it on billboards from October 14.

After the coitus interruptus that Way Down, Jaume Balaguero returns to the horror genre in which he is so comfortable. The director of Rec has alex church as godfather in Venus second installment of The Fear Collection after Venicephrenia. The film, which takes Lovecraftian horror to the Spanish capital, stars the young Esther Exposito. Angela Cremonte, Magüi Mira, Fernando Valdivieso Y Federico Aguado complete the squad. Blood and cursed apartments merge into a nightmare that will hit our billboards on December 2.

Another trailer related to Spanish horror movies is that of Oldthe new movie Raul Cerezo Y Fernando Gonzalez Gomezthe directors of The passengerand script of the same Raul Cerezo beside Ruben Sanchez Trigos Y Javier Trigales. Zorion Eguileor, Gustavo Salmerón, Paula Gallego, Irene Anula, Josele Román, Carmen Ibeas either Juan Acedo star in this proposal about an old man who, after the death of his wife, moves to his son’s house, beginning to happen there supernatural events that have him as the epicenter. In Spain it will have its debut at the imminent Sitges Festival as part of its official section.

SERIES

From what has been seen so far, the adaptation of The Last of Us video game created by naughty dog for consoles sony playstation, keeps a great fidelity with the original product. Big names have come together in this series of hbo max which is presented as one of the most desired of the coming year. With Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) Y Neil Druckmann in the engine room, the well-known story places us in a post-apocalyptic world (which The Walking Dead). After a global pandemic that has turned a large part of the world’s population into terrifying beings as a result of spores released by certain fungi. Peter Pascal (Wonder Woman 1984), as Joel Miller, and, the very young, Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) and Ellie Williams give life to the leading couple who are part of the small group of survivors after the catastrophe. gabriel moon, anna torve (mindhunter) either Nick Offerman They are other interpreters who will pass those of Cain throughout the first season. We leave you with a brief advance.

Thanks to Entertainment Weekly We send you the first images of the third season of dark matter . Created by Jack Thornthis series that can be seen in our country through HBO Max adapts the saga of novels written by Philip Pullman. A world full of epic fantasy for all ages filled with witches, polar bears, fallen angels or soul-eating specters. With Daphne Keen, ruth wilson Y James McAvoy in the cast, this product of the small screen seems to have fared better than the film version. Premiered in 2007, The Golden Compass It turned out to be a clear fiasco despite having Nicole Kidman, Daniel Craig Y Eve Green in the cast. The film directed by Chris Weitz had no continuity, so the trilogy was left incomplete. However, the new chapters that will arrive in December will put an end to their time on television.

“Season 3 is wild. It’s 100 percent the weirdest thing I’ve ever shot in my entire life.” – @DafneKeen Season 3 is going to be a wild ride. Find out more from @ew: https://t.co/kMROFUIgT7 #HisDarkMaterials pic.twitter.com/AUjc7y7AQc — His Dark Materials (@darkmaterials) September 27, 2022

With the arrival of Halloween, the platforms are preparing to trick or treat their subscribers. Netflix seems to be ahead thanks to Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities . The filmmaker from Guadalajara sponsors this anthology series that has renowned directors behind the cameras. Specialists in the horror genre such as Cloths Cosmatos (Mandy), Vincenzo Nataly (Cube) either Jennifer Kent (Babadook) have been in charge of creating eight nightmare stories that can be seen on the aforementioned service at the rate of two daily episodes from October 25. F. Murray Abraham, Crispin Glover, Tim Blake Nelson either Peter Weller are some of the popular names that we can see on the small screen.

One of the best news with a view to this October, the quintessential month of enjoying horror proposals for Halloween, is the arrival of the new series of mike flanagan, The Midnight Club , which this week presented its final teaser and a behind-the-scenes look. And it is that Flanagan has become one of the safe bets of the genre after leaving us authentic wonders both in cinema (Doctor Sleep, Gerald’s Game, Oculus) as on television (The Curse of Hill House and Bly Manor or the magnum opus that left us last year and that went so unnoticed, midnight mass). On this occasion, Flanagan brings us the adaptation of the juvenile novel by Christopher Pike published in 1994 and which deals with the story of a young woman whose promising admission to a renowned university is interrupted by the diagnosis of thyroid cancer, and who will relapse into Brightcliffe, a residence for young people with terminal illnesses. She there she will discover the aforementioned Midnight Club, a group of inmates who meet to tell terrifying stories that will begin to take on a too real look when their members begin to be harassed by strange entities. In the cast, in addition to its protagonist Iman Bensonwe find the presence of Heather Langenkampan icon of terror known for her presence in the saga of Nightmare in Elm street. The Midnight Club will arrive on Netflix on October 7.

We have also been able to see the new trailer for The Winchestersthe prequel/spin off series of Supernatural that will narrate the life as demon hunters of John and Mary, the parents of Sam and Dean, the protagonists of the original fiction created by Eric Kripke (TheBoys), during the 70s. It will be narrated by the same Jensen Eckleswho also acts as an executive producer, has in his cast Meg Donnelly, Bianca Kajlich, Drake Rodger, Jojo Fleites, Demetria McKinney, Nida Khurshid, Lacey Dover, Michael Tacconi either Victoria Harris and will arrive on October 11 at CW.