#ZNCine – News of the week #1 October 2022
CINEMA
Although we already shared it with all of you this week through Twitter, news such as the return of Massacre to the big screen had to occupy a privileged position among the best of today. In a hilarious video Ryan Reynolds explains to viewers how the third installment of
Bad news for trekkies. As reported VarietyParamount has ruled out making the fourth installment of
After the controversy behind the gestation and premiere of The Northman, Robert Eggers he returns to the fray with the confirmation that his new version of Nosferatu is going ahead. Although at the time there was talk that he would be starring Anya Taylor Joy and a Willem Dafoe of which some fanarts have already circulated such as Count Orlok, whom he has already brought to life in the highly vindicatable The Shadow of the Vampirewill finally be Lily Rose Depp Y Bill Skarsgård those in charge of giving life to Mina Harker and the aforementioned undead. Let us remember that the two film versions, both masterpieces, are the original from 1922 directed by F. W. Murnau and the 1979 film shot by Werner Herzog and with isabel adjani Y Klaus Kinsky as protagonists.
We already have the first official poster, and official images of 13 Exorcismsthe Spanish film about possessions that has the great Joseph Sacristan as a protagonist priest. Produced by the team at Malasana 32written by Ramón Campos, Gema R. Neira, David Orea, Salvador S. Molina Y Carlos Ruano from different cases of supposedly real exorcisms and with the direction of Jacob Martinez account in its distribution with Ruth Díaz, Urko Olazabal, José Sacristán, Pablo Revuelta, Silma López, Daniel Arias, Alicia Falcó, Uri Guitart either Christina Castano and will hit theaters on November 4.
THE TRAILERS OF THE WEEK
Every horror franchise is reluctant to draw the curtain. For this reason, it is hard to believe that
After the coitus interruptus that Way Down, Jaume Balaguero returns to the horror genre in which he is so comfortable. The director of Rec has alex church as godfather in
Another trailer related to Spanish horror movies is that of Oldthe new movie Raul Cerezo Y Fernando Gonzalez Gomezthe directors of The passengerand script of the same Raul Cerezo beside Ruben Sanchez Trigos Y Javier Trigales. Zorion Eguileor, Gustavo Salmerón, Paula Gallego, Irene Anula, Josele Román, Carmen Ibeas either Juan Acedo star in this proposal about an old man who, after the death of his wife, moves to his son’s house, beginning to happen there supernatural events that have him as the epicenter. In Spain it will have its debut at the imminent Sitges Festival as part of its official section.
SERIES
From what has been seen so far, the adaptation of
Thanks to Entertainment Weekly We send you the first images of the third season of
With the arrival of Halloween, the platforms are preparing to trick or treat their subscribers. Netflix seems to be ahead thanks to
One of the best news with a view to this October, the quintessential month of enjoying horror proposals for Halloween, is the arrival of the new series of mike flanagan,
We have also been able to see the new trailer for The Winchestersthe prequel/spin off series of Supernatural that will narrate the life as demon hunters of John and Mary, the parents of Sam and Dean, the protagonists of the original fiction created by Eric Kripke (TheBoys), during the 70s. It will be narrated by the same Jensen Eckleswho also acts as an executive producer, has in his cast Meg Donnelly, Bianca Kajlich, Drake Rodger, Jojo Fleites, Demetria McKinney, Nida Khurshid, Lacey Dover, Michael Tacconi either Victoria Harris and will arrive on October 11 at CW.