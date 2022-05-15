Entertainment

Zo Kravitz pays tribute to Catwoman in “The Batman” with an Oscar de la Renta dress

Elegant, original and full of style. This is how we could define the model and actress Zo Kravitz who is leaving us impeccable looks during the presentation tour of her latest film, batman, which stars alongside Robert Pattinson. Betting a lot on black, has wasted sophistication in each appearancestanding out from the dress with neckline cut out of Saint Laurent, until this last one of Oscar de la Renta where he winks at his character.

We love this kind of tributes when dressingwhich Zendaya already did with a cobweb dress for the movie of Spiderman. In the case of Zo, the actress wanted her Catwoman character was remembered in this spectacular look. how? With a very original neckline, shaped by the silhouette of two cats and open almost to the navel like a corset.

Long to the feet and a little tight, accentuated and stylized the figure to perfection. But not only did we like his stylistic choice, we were also won over by the fact that in the field beauty. A polished updo with short bangs, hairstyle in style baby hairIt was the best possible option. She gave it that extra touch of elegance, which she finished off with simple diamond earrings, leaving all the prominence to the dress. Outstanding.

