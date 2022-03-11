Zo Kravitz: ‘They didn’t tell me I was too black for Nolan’s Catwoman’

batman It has broken records at the box office. The Warner Bros. film has triumphed at the box office, has conquered critics and has given rise to sequels and series. Among the many successes of Robert Pattinson and Matt Reeves’ Batman, the Zo Kravitz’s Catwoman, which has received praise from the other incarnations of the character. Yesterday it was reported that Kravitz tried to be Nolan’s Selina Kyle but that she didn’t get the part because of her skin color. Now, The actress affirms that the American media misinterpreted her words.

Zo Kravitz writes on her Instagram and qualifies her statements

After saying that he had not gotten his part in The Dark Knight Rises, Zo Kravitz has posted a statement on her Instagram ‘stories’. In it, she denies said news, headlines and comments, and assures that her words were misinterpreted by journalists. clickbait from United States. Kravitz assured that he was banned from the castings of the Christopher Nolan film for being too urbana euphemism used to refer to black people. And, media like Variety -who has rectified his article-, interpreted that the role he aspired to was that of Catwoman. After that, came the controversy.







‘They didn’t tell me it was too much’urban‘ to play Catwoman. It would not have made sense for them to consider having me in that role then, “says the actress, very indignant after seeing how she has gotten out of hand in this.”I wanted to TEST for a small role in the movie and they told me (I don’t know who did it, but that’s how they explained it to me) that they didn’t want ‘get urban’ with the paper”, he adds in his profile of the aforementioned social network. “I mean, or that 10 years ago and those were very different times”, continues Kravitz in his denial.

“ They never told me I was too ‘urban’ for Catwoman, it was for another role

“I didn’t say that to point fingers at anyone or to make anyone, not Chris Nolan, not the producers. or the casting team, it seemed racist, because I really believe that they did not have bad intentions. I was just giving an example of what it was like to be a woman of color in the industry at that time,” she adds angrily, apologizing for the chaos caused. “I repeat, it was a long time ago, and things like that were said without thinking. Although I am very glad that we are trying to evolveit would be better for us to calm down, and to check the statements before writing things that are not true”, concluded the actress, who has criticized the role of the media. Along with that controversy, today one has arisen that involves the Asian population .

batman It opens last week in theaters.