Zo Kravitz’s impressive dress at the premiere of Batman

Yesterday, the premiere of the new film bybatman where the protagonist without a doubt was Zo Kravitz, not only for her role as the new cat woman but because of her impressive dress Yves Saint-Laurent.

with a very stylish staff that reminds us of the trends of the late 90s, the actress is already quite a icon of this decade’s fashion and a benchmark for fashion prescribers.

Zo Kravitz It is also a symbol of female empowerment and this is demonstrated in its styles and interpretations. The cat woman by Yves Saint Laurent decided to attend the premiere with a spectacular look very much in keeping with his avant-garde style, with which he gives off strength and elegance.

Zoe Kravitz in a YSL signature dress at the presentation of The Batmangtres

It is a dress black long to the ground, tied around the neck and with openings below the chest in the shape of a bat that allude to the symbol of Batman.

Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson at the premiere of The Batmangtres

Complement the look with an updo leaving the bangs slightly to one side and small pearl earrings. I did not take any type of complement that could steal leadership to the dress or to her.

Once again, Zoe Kravitz gives us sophistication and style hand in hand with its personality and simplicity. The perfect example to show that you don’t have to be recharged to be the star of the night.

