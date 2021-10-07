“Zodiac”, identified the killer who inspired David Fincher’s film

The serial killer who inspired “Zodiac“, The famous film by David Fincher with Jake Gyllenhaal And Robert Downey Jr. After over 53 years old from the first murder committed by the mysterious “killer of the zodiac“, A special task force claimed to have discovered his identity.

The “Zodiac” killer identified by some scars

A task force “Cold case” made up of 40 people including former agents ofFBI, reporters and retired law enforcement officials discovered the killer’s name of “Zodiac“. The serial killer has long been wanted in the area of San Francisco for having officially accomplished five murders between 1968 and 1969, although he himself attributed 37 of them. As told in the 2007 film, the killer was famous for indecipherable messages of the letters he left to Press and to the authorities. In the movie Jake Gyllenhaal And Robert Downey Jr they played a cartoonist and a journalist from San Francisco Chronicle who attempted to decrypt the messages.

There Case Breakers, this is the name of the task force, revealed that the name of the famous killer is Gary Francis Poste. The men of the team blamed a Post office also a sixth murder, which took place in 1966 In the Southern California. Just this latest murder, initially unrelated to Zodiac, allowed the task force to find similarities with the five murders already attributed to the killer.

The new statements on the case came following further investigations conducted on the body of Post office, died in 2018. Some photos taken in the dark room from Gary Francis Post office showed some scars on the forehead which correspond to those on the sketches of the face of the killer possessed by the authorities. Also some experts have recently decrypted some of his coded messages.

Regarding the revelations of the task force, theFBI did not formalize the new findings, arguing that the case is still open.

Loading... Advertisements

Giulia Panella

follow us on

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Adv