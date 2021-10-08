Zodiac: Mark Ruffalo’s reaction to the news of the identification of the killer

We discover Mark Ruffalo’s reaction to the news of the possible identification of the “Killer of the Zodiac”, whose case was told in the film Zodiac.

The actor Mark Ruffalo, who played Inspector David Toschi in the film Zodiac in 2007 by David Fincher, has entrusted his reaction to the news that the real serial killer has been identified on social networks.

14 years have passed since the release of Zodiac, the film by David Fincher dedicated to the so-called “Killer of the Zodiac”, which in the sixties and seventies shocked the city of San Francisco. Since then, the identity of the killer has continued to represent a real mystery, capable of attracting the interest of many people around the world. The film also starred Jake Gyllenhaal as cartoonist Robert Graysmith, and Robert Downey Jr., who played San Francisco Chronicle reporter Paul Avery. The film was acclaimed for the way in which it recounted and analyzed the case of the serial killer, who remains unnamed.

This week, a group of about 40 investigators, long-standing on the Zodiac case, released the news that they had identified the real killer, naming Gary Francis Poste. Based on new forensic evidence, the group said they had hard evidence linking Poste to the killer. However, the FBI and California police have stated that the case remains open, despite their claims, and that the evidence presented by the group is purely “circumstantial”. The latter claims have led many people to question the results of the private investigation, including Mark Ruffalo, who shared his thoughts on the incident on Twitter.

“I have experienced this situation before“, wrote the actor, referring to his work in Fincher’s film. Ruffalo then added:”They made a movie about him. Every few years someone says they’ve solved the case. Let’s hope they really found that man“. In short, an understandable skepticism emerges from Ruffalo’s words. The investigation remains too complex but it must be said that, as new investigative techniques and forensic evidence come to light, cases like that of Zodiac have a good chance of However, over time the evidence tends to deteriorate and the suspects and their victims die, making it even more difficult to uncover the truth.