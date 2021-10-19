Zodiac: Robert Downey Jr., teasing and “needs” on the set of Fincher’s film

Robert Downey Jr. vented his anger by teasing David Fincher on the set of Zodiac because of the director’s “gulag” meticulousness.

Robert Downey Jr. was so unfamiliar with David Fincher’s way of working, between multiple takes, long takes and the digital shooting process, that he rebelled against the director’s will on the set of Zodiac playing tricks on him using, as a symbolic object of his mischief, his own bodily fluids.

Robert Downey Jr. with Jake Gyllenhaal in a scene from the film Zodiac

The actor had complained several times to the director about the length of the shoot that didn’t even give him time “necessary to put his stuff in the trailer“; when he reached his limit he decided to make fun of Fincher by hiding cans full of urine in every corner of the set.

Downey finally agreed to Fincher’s requests, no longer complaining; in this regard, the actor recalled: “However, there were times when I wanted to strangle him but at some point I decided to give him what he wanted. I think I’m the perfect person to work for him, because I know the gulags well. ”

Robert Downey Jr. in a scene from David Fincher’s Zodiac movie

On Rotten Tomatoes Zodiac holds an 89% approval rating based on 253 reviews, with an average rating of 7.63 / 10. The site’s critical consensus reads: “A silent thriller, based on dialogue, which offers anguished and heartbreaking scenes. David Fincher spends more time illustrating the nuances of his characters and recreating the 1970s vibe that described the murders.. ”