News

Zodiac: Robert Downey Jr., teasing and “needs” on the set of Fincher’s film

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Robert Downey Jr. vented his anger by teasing David Fincher on the set of Zodiac because of the director’s “gulag” meticulousness.

Robert Downey Jr. was so unfamiliar with David Fincher’s way of working, between multiple takes, long takes and the digital shooting process, that he rebelled against the director’s will on the set of Zodiac playing tricks on him using, as a symbolic object of his mischief, his own bodily fluids.

Robert Downey Jr. with Jake Gyllenhaal in a scene from the movie Zodiac

Robert Downey Jr. with Jake Gyllenhaal in a scene from the film Zodiac

The actor had complained several times to the director about the length of the shoot that didn’t even give him time “necessary to put his stuff in the trailer“; when he reached his limit he decided to make fun of Fincher by hiding cans full of urine in every corner of the set.

Loading...
Advertisements

Downey finally agreed to Fincher’s requests, no longer complaining; in this regard, the actor recalled: “However, there were times when I wanted to strangle him but at some point I decided to give him what he wanted. I think I’m the perfect person to work for him, because I know the gulags well. ”

Robert Downey Jr. in a scene from David Fincher's Zodiac movie

Robert Downey Jr. in a scene from David Fincher’s Zodiac movie

On Rotten Tomatoes Zodiac holds an 89% approval rating based on 253 reviews, with an average rating of 7.63 / 10. The site’s critical consensus reads: “A silent thriller, based on dialogue, which offers anguished and heartbreaking scenes. David Fincher spends more time illustrating the nuances of his characters and recreating the 1970s vibe that described the murders.. ”


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

806
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
680
News

Cinema, all films out in October
634
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
578
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
524
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
464
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
454
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
421
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
382
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
312
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top